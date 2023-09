This week on Lariat TV News, we’re showing you how Army and Air Force ROTC came together to remember 9/11 on the tragedy’s 22nd anniversary.

We’ll also show you a greek life worship night that is back after decades and how Baylor’s new welcome center officially opened with huge fanfare.

Finally, Baylor soccer, volleyball and football struggled this week and we’ll break down the losses as the teams prepare to face new opponents.