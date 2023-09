This week we’re showing you how archaeology became the family business for one Baylor couple and what Texas Senator Ted Cruz had to say when he came to Baylor.

We’re also showing you a multimillion dollar partnership with McLennan Community College and Baylor as well as how some freshmen are cementing their Baylor legacy.

In sports, Baylor soccer needs some rest after a tiring matchup with SMU but at halftime, some furry friends stole the spotlight and the hearts of the crowd.