Baylor soccer falls to SMU 2-1 with slow start, tired finish

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer, George Schroeder | LTVN Executive Producer

Baylor soccer tipped off a six-game homestand with a 2-1 loss to SMU Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Mustangs were the first team to score on the Bears in nearly 250 minutes, dating back to their 1-1 draw with Texas A&M on Aug. 26.

Baylor (3-2-1) head coach Michelle Lenard and the Bears put pressure on SMU (3-2-0) throughout the game, but miscommunication and hesitation reigned supreme for the green and gold as it fell 2-1.

“Honestly, we looked tired,” Lenard said. “So now I have to go back and try to figure out why. I know these kids, and I know their heart, so I know it’s not a heart issue. I know it’s not a work-right issue. Something was off, and we have to figure out what that was, and that led to a lot of errors.”

The Bears gave away several turnovers in the center third during the first half but were able to keep the Mustangs honest. Each team struggled to find a consistent attack, and sophomore goalkeeper Ashlee Zirkel saved all four shots on goal that came her way through the first 45 minutes.

“I think we did create a lot of good chances, and we’re still working on the same things to improve,” senior forward Jenna Patterson said. “We didn’t finish those chances like we would have wanted to and got a little unfortunate on counterattacks. But other than that, I’d say that we had a good amount and we stayed continuously getting them.”

By the end of the first period, neither team could land the first blow despite having the opportunity. However, Baylor fans stayed engaged as the annual corgi race took place during intermission while the green and gold regrouped in the locker room.

SMU freshman forward Nyah Rose put the Mustangs on the board first in the 53rd minute, ending Baylor opponents’ scoreless streak after 248 minutes. Just seven minutes later, SMU tacked on another goal as Zirkel was able to get a hand on the ball but was unable to prevent the score from outside the box.

Against a 2-0 lead, the Bears utilized fresh legs and bench energy led by freshmen midfielders Theresa McCullough and Adriana Marriam. The unit off the bench played significant minutes in both halves and was able to create chances on goal.

“They did a good job coming in and bringing up the energy,” sophomore forward Tyler Isgrig said. “I take responsibility that I wasn’t productive enough, and the starting lineup and I appreciate that we do have the depth to have other girls, especially freshmen, come in and take up a big role and create like Theresa and Adriana. I think they did a really good job.”

After nine corner kicks didn’t end in a score, Baylor’s 10th opportunity created havoc, and the ball found the back of the net. In the 83rd minute, McCullough received the corner cross and assisted senior midfielder Ashley Merrill, who netted the ball through traffic. On the night, Baylor had 10 corner kick opportunities while the Mustangs couldn’t muster one.

“I’m honestly more concerned that we had 10 corners and not more chances created centrally,” Lenard said. “It’s great to have 10 corners if we’re peppering them with 30 shots, but most of our chances are coming from wide areas that result in a corner. That’s telling me that we’re not playing through them — we’re going around them.”

Despite creating pressure on the attack in the final few minutes of the match, SMU graduate goalkeeper Sam Estrada stayed strong and prevented the green and gold from creating momentum. Baylor was unable to claw its way back after falling behind in the second half and dropped the tight game 2-1.

“We need to get our confidence back,” Lenard said. “I was kind of hard on them right now. I think they want that. They’re a good group of kids. They know that they’re capable of more than this, and they want to be held to a high standard, and I did.

“We’re going to have to do a little damage control over the next couple of days and build their confidence back up. We need to come out Sunday. We need to be hungry. We need to be focused. We need to be rested and ready.”

The Bears will be back in action Sunday, looking for a win against Abilene Christian University before conference play. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Betty Lou Mays Soccer Field.