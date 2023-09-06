School of Education builds community early

By Ashlyn Beck | Staff Writer

For students in the School of Education, building a meaningful community starts before arriving at Baylor, and engagement with the Waco community begins freshman year.

Dallas sophomore Lanie Myers said the first time she experienced community in the School of Education was during the spring semester of her senior year of high school. She was given the opportunity, along with several other incoming freshmen, to sit in on lectures and meet future classmates and professors.

“It really solidified my decision that I wanted to come here and be a part of the School of Education,” Myers said. “Even though I wasn’t a student yet and didn’t have a dorm or a roommate, I was still accepted and felt loved and supported.”

This culture of community extended into Myers’ freshman year and continued into her sophomore year. With frequent events like mixers, service projects and worship nights, students have ample opportunity to intentionally engage with peers and faculty.

“It’s really cool to be able to have that community,” Myers said. “I met a lot of friends that way, and I’ve continued [those friendships] into this year and gotten closer with them. It’s just really nice because it’s a way to get plugged into Baylor and … have a home away from home.”

Allen freshman Brynna Fudge said the sense of family within the School of Education is evident to her after just two weeks.

“That’s one thing I really like about the School of Education here at Baylor: Because it’s a smaller program, you really get to know everybody,” Fudge said.

Additionally, Fudge said getting to know peers and faculty has made her transition into college easier, helping her feel more comfortable.

“I can tell all the professors really want the best for us and that they really want us to succeed,” Fudge said.

Students in the School of Education also have the unique opportunity of engaging with the Waco community beginning in their freshman year. They connect with Waco students and continue interacting with them in some capacity throughout their whole undergraduate career.

According to Myers and Fudge, students of every classification experience hands-on interaction with Waco students, from tutoring for a couple hours a week to serving as a teacher’s assistant to teaching classes at schools. Fudge said she is excited to be able to put what she is learning into practice with Waco students.

“I’ve never been able to actually go into a school setting and teach kids,” Fudge said. “I’ve never been able to actually go in and tutor them and help explain different concepts to them, so I’m super excited to see what that’s going to be like.”

According to the School of Education website, the “innovative partnerships” with local schools provide future teachers with “deep clinical preparation.”

Myers and Fudge agreed that relationships among students, faculty and the Waco community are benefiting their college experiences.

“It’s only been two weeks, but I’ve really loved my experience so far, and I’m excited to keep going in the field and learn more about those people,” Fudge said.