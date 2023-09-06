First Prichard Chair Stephen Newby carries on Black gospel music legacy

By Sarah Gallaher | Staff Writer

Dr. Stephen Newby has assumed the Lev H. Prichard III Chair in the Study of Black Worship, becoming the first to hold the position. As the Prichard Chair, which was created in 2021 by Ella Prichard, Newby works to further the mission of the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program.

The program began in 2005 under the direction of Emeritus Professor Robert Darden. Following Darden’s retirement in May, Newby, who was formerly a faculty member at Seattle Pacific University, took over to ensure the legacy of the program would live on at Baylor.

“The program basically helps us appreciate and study Black life from that era because not many people — Black Americans — wrote books, but they recorded music,” Newby said. “As an African American professor, that’s high on my list, because when I listen to a recording, I’m listening to more than the music. I’m analyzing those from that era.”

According to Baylor University Libraries, the purpose of the program is to “identify, acquire, preserve, record and catalogue the most at-risk music from the black gospel music tradition.”

Darden came up with the idea after writing his book entitled “People Get Ready!: A New History of Black Gospel Music” and having trouble accessing the online archives of many of the songs he was writing about. Soon after its release, Darden published a related article in The New York Times, attracting the attention of donors who made the program a possibility.

Darden said Newby’s professional background made him the perfect candidate to take over the program as the Prichard Chair. His extensive background in music, ministry and composing made him stand out among candidates, Darden said.

“We needed someone who could speak the language — who, being an African American, could move easily in African American conferences, seminars, churches and meet pastors, gospel artists and composers,” Darden said. “[We needed] somebody who could preach, somebody who could fundraise and somebody with gospel music as his foundational music.”

Newby said he hopes to build upon the foundation set by Darden so the program retains its status as one of the largest collections of Black gospel music in the world.

“I want to give huge kudos to Bob Darden for having a vision and finding the provision so that people like me can work on the continuum,” Newby said.

Aside from their collaboration on the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program, Newby and Darden have worked together for the past seven years on their upcoming book, “Soon & Very Soon: The Transformative Music and Ministry of Andraé Crouch, The Light Years.” The book follows the work of contemporary Black gospel artist Andraé Crouch, whom both Newby and Darden regarded as one of the most influential figures in Black gospel music.

“I think we’re proud of [the book],” Newby said. “God has done some great things. Bob has leaned into journalism, the historical narrative, and I have leaned into the musical analysis and theological articulation, looking at practical ministry for Andraé.”

Despite Crouch’s influence on the Black gospel genre, no biographies have been written about his life. Newby shared his passion for the project and the importance of the book itself.

“His life was transformative,” Newby said. “People need to know, not only why this man, but how to listen to this man’s music. Hopefully, this book will serve as a resource for other scholars coming along and how they talk about this gospel music and how they pay attention to cultural codes and cues of a particular era.”

Throughout their seven years of collaboration, Newby and Darden spent a lot of time working alongside each other, conducting over 200 interviews for the book. During this time, Darden said he saw Newby’s potential as a candidate for the Prichard Chair.

“As we spent that time together interviewing people and discussing the book, I really saw his heart for service and his passion for making sure this message was not just preserved but would flourish,” Darden said.

Under Newby’s direction and the recent establishment of the Prichard Chair, the Black Gospel Music Preservation Program will live on. According to Darden, Newby has big plans, and he is excited to see how Newby will expand the program.

“He’s the perfect fit — a mix of extraordinary musical accomplishment, a deep, deep passion and experience in gospel music, an educator, seminarian, a composer, a worship leader,” Darden said. “In all of these skills, he’s like a unicorn.”