Beat the heat: Watch for signs of heat exhaustion

By Caleb Wheeler | Staff Writer

As a result of what feels like never-ending triple-digit temperatures, Baylor Health Services is advising the Baylor community to watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion.

According to the statement, such symptoms include “throbbing headache, sweating stops, nausea, rapid pulse and loss of consciousness.”

Dr. Sharon Stern, medical director of Baylor Health Services, noted the distinction between heat exhaustion and dehydration.

“Dehydration is not the only problem,” Stern said. “Dehydration is just your body not having enough fluids, which could happen for a variety of reasons.”

Stern said heat exhaustion requires quick intervention.

“If you start to experience heat exhaustion, you need to lower your body temperature as soon as possible,” Stern said. “In the case of heat exhaustion, you need to sit in a cool environment with air conditioning and get some liquids in your body.”

Another risk that comes with high temperatures is heat stroke. Stern said this happens when the body stops sweating, which is more likely to occur if someone is not acclimated to the hot environment.

Dr. Andrew Gallucci, associate professor in the department of health, human performance and recreation, also said it is important to act fast when experiencing fatigue.

“You need to stop and get out of whatever that is,” Gallucci said. “If your body starts to be tired or starts cramping or if you get cold or pale or clammy, you need to start cooling immediately.”

Stern said that when outside, people should drink water frequently and stay in the shade if possible. Gallucci echoed this advice and said it is especially important for students to take precautions at athletic events.

“If you’re just outside playing spikeball, you’re probably not thinking about hydration, and you may not have checked the heat index that day,” Gallucci said. “Make sure you’re bringing proper hydration and staying in the shade, because these are dangerous conditions, and you can avoid the danger by taking what are some pretty basic steps to stay safe and have fun.”