Kaity Kempf is a senior from Temple, Texas. She is on her way to graduating with a major in journalism and concentration in advertising, as well as a minor in french. This is her third year working with LTVN, and first time being managing editor after years of reporting and anchoring. She also works with the local broadcast news station, KWTX News 10. She is excited to cover all things Baylor and close out her senior year with her team.