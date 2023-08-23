Temporary repairs made to Rosenbalm Fountain following car wreck

By Madeline Condor | Staff Writer

Temporary repairs on Baylor’s Rosenbalm Fountain were completed last week after it was damaged in a car collision over the summer.

Lori Fogleman, assistant vice president of media and public relations, said “It’s hard to tell that there was any damage.” Permanent repairs will be completed next summer; the delay is due to the specific granite the fountain is made of.

In the early hours of July 30, a vehicle hit the fountain after running through a steel bollard — a pedestrian safety precaution — on Fifth Street and M.P. Daniel Esplanade. On the scene, minor injuries were reported for the driver but not her passenger. Neither party is associated with Baylor.

When police arrived at 1401 S. Fifth St. at approximately 2:42 a.m., the driver attempted to flee before returning at the sight of Officer Shauna Wilkins, according to arrest affidavits. The driver had an unnamed passenger in the car who spoke with police.

The two parties had conflicting stories about the events that took place that night. Police said the driver said she was coming from home and did not remember what happened, while the passenger said they were coming from Truelove Bar after a birthday celebration. The driver then said she had a few drinks while out, police said.

Wilkins conducted field tests and noticed a “lack of smooth pursuit as well as a very distinct jumping of the pupils.” The driver was not able to count or do a one-leg stand, and she had trouble walking in a straight line, police said.

The driver was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and transported to Hillcrest Hospital for medical clearance and a toxicology report. From there, she was taken to McLennan County Jail for booking, and she has since bonded out, police said.