In case you missed it: Back to school edition

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

The fall semester has rolled around, and eyes are drawn to the upcoming fall slate Baylor Athletics is soon to begin. Even though nothing on campus officially gets going until Baylor soccer hosts Louisiana Tech University at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, the soccer team already began its season, and volleyball wrapped up its exhibition schedule over the weekend.

Here is a brief rundown on everything you may have missed while Baylor Athletics has quietly been on the road:

Baylor volleyball wraps up exhibition play with 3-1 win at Texas A&M

Head coach Ryan McGuyre and the Bears followed up their annual Green v. Gold game in the Ferrell Center with an emphatic 3-1 win at Texas A&M University. Baylor went 25-22, 25-16, 13-25, 27-25 in the Battle of the Brazos matchup in College Station.

The Bears await their season-opening test in the Big Ten/Big 12 Challenge. It marks the third-straight year that McGuyre has his squad facing both the University of Wisconsin and the University of Minnesota. The three teams met in Wisconsin in 2021, met in Fort Worth in 2022 and will now meet in the Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Baylor opens things up against the Badgers at 4 p.m. on Friday before duking it out with the Golden Gophers at 7 p.m. on Saturday. All contests will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Baylor soccer splits pair of road contests, falls to Nebraska, 2-1

Head coach Michelle Lenard started her second year at the helm with a 2-0 win last Thursday at the University of Oregon, but the Bears’ road trip record evened out only days later. The University of Nebraska handed Baylor soccer a 2-1 loss Sunday afternoon at Barbara Hibner Field in Lincoln, Neb.

The green and gold will have a chance to get back in the win column with another road match — this one coming against the Texas A&M Aggies. The contest is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday at Ellis Field.

A look ahead:

The month of August is dry for Baylor fans seeking a home event to attend, but circle the date Aug. 31 for soccer, as that will be the first opportunity to view the team in action at Betty Lou Mays Field this season. Volleyball has its home opener the next day, facing Rice University at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 in the Ferrell Center. The football team rounds out the trio of home openers with its contest against Texas State University at 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 at McLane Stadium.

Cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf and equestrian are all scheduled to get rolling in September, so stay up to date with all things Baylor Athletics @BULariatSports on X, formerly known as Twitter, or baylorlariat.com/sports.