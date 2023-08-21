Baylor to implement new spiritual well-being leave for faculty, staff

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Beginning Sept. 1, Baylor faculty and staff will receive eight hours each school year to take spiritual well-being leave.

The Spiritual Wellbeing Task Force was created during the 2022-2023 school year, eventually compiling more than 50 recommendations for President Linda Livingstone. According to Dr. Charles Ramsey, associate chaplain and member of the task force, it utilized surveys, questionnaires and discussion about how to put the needs of Baylor employees first.

The goal of this approach is to view spiritual involvement in a new light. This goes beyond what spiritual programming has looked like in the past, including faculty retreats, worship services like the Lift Up Your Hearts event and summer book studies.

Dr. Burt Burleson, university chaplain and co-chair of the task force, said there are numerous ways to spend this time.

“This might, for instance, include spending a day at a silent retreat, going to a conference nearby where there are great teachers, participating in a missional opportunity, or it might be enjoying beauty by going to a state park or something,” Burleson said. “The key is that the individual thinks about what they need.”

As for the process, each employee will work closely with their supervisor to determine when and how they will take these eight hours, which will be treated similarly to a sick day or paid vacation time.

Ramsey said he plans on using his eight hours to fill up his cup by doing what brings him joy.

“I am kind of an introvert,” Ramsey said. “I love to go on nature walks. I will probably go to Cameron Park for those eight hours and take a picnic while I am there or bring a book with me to read. DaySpring Baptist Church also has beautiful walking trails, with thoughtful meditation and prayer prompts along the path.”

While moments of solitude and silence like these might be difficult to find as Baylor continues to grow with additions such as the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, Ramsey said this leave is important.

“Growth and change is taxing,” Ramsey said. “You can get tired and worn down the more you grow and give. That is why we are all the beneficiary of this leave, including myself. In order for me to be at my best and pour out from my own life to care for others, I am going to then have to take the proper amount of time to pour into myself.”

This new implementation will not only impact employees on campus but also touch the lives of Baylor students, Burleson said.

“People come to Baylor to work,” Burleson said. “Their experience ought to help them grow in their faith so that they are a bit more like Jesus. At least 50% of students believe somebody has impacted their faith, while at Baylor, it’s like a ripple effect. This shows that spiritual formation flows from those who are being formed.”

This new policy has started the conversation that spiritual health is just as important as other components of a university, Ramsey said.

“The best thing that Baylor has is our people,” Ramsey said. “It’s the secret sauce that makes it so special.”