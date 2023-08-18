Livingstone recovers from knee surgery

By Tyler White | Staff Writer

Since undergoing double-knee replacement surgery on June 7, Baylor President Linda Livingstone has returned to campus and resumed a near-normal schedule.

“I am happy to report that the surgery went well, and my rehab is off to a great start,” Livingstone wrote in her June 15 Presidential Perspective. “If everything continues on this pace, I should be back in Pat Neff Hall soon and fully recovered and ready in time for the start of the fall semester.”

Early in the recovery process, Livingstone said it was difficult to remain fully active. She said she was unable to go up and down stairs by herself, and she had to use a cane or a walker to move around.

“I really like to do things for myself, so it was really hard to … have to rely on other people,” Livingstone said.

Livingstone said First Gent Brad Livingstone was a huge support for her throughout the recovery process. He helped take care of her around the house and took her to physical therapy for the first few weeks.

“To be honest, from my perspective, it was a piece of cake taking care of Linda because she, as you can imagine, likes to get back on her feet very quickly and do things on her own,” Brad Livingstone said.

Brad Livingstone said the community’s support was one of the biggest helps throughout the whole process. He said that everyone had been very encouraging, from people sending cards and prayers to businesses bringing meals.

“I know it’s overused, but it does take a community for something like this,” Brad Livingstone said.

With the help of physical therapy staff, Livingstone said she feels even better than she did before the surgery. After only eight weeks of recovery, she said it will only continue to get better.

“I’m really back to normal office schedule and traveling some,” Livingstone said. “For the most part, the doctor, probably about a week and a half or two weeks ago, told me I could do whatever I felt comfortable doing.”

The Livingstones said they are excited to welcome all students back and to feel the energy on campus, and they are especially looking forward to all the exciting events and activities for the upcoming semester.

“I would just encourage the students to take full advantage of all the opportunities there are on campus when they come back, whether they’re new or returning students, to just get the full college experience,” Livingstone said.