How much do Baylor faculty members, staff make?

By Luke Lattanzi | Staff Writer

Baylor spent $330,531,348 on classroom instruction for the 2021-2022 year, according to the most recent report from Baylor Institutional Research. Depending on the position, the level of pay for each employee can vary greatly.

Average salaries of full-time faculty

Baylor’s 2021-2022 profile on full time faculty said full professors — the highest rank of professorship — make the most money with an average salary of $150,582 for the 2022-2023 academic year, a 2.6% increase from $146,711 in the fall of 2021.

Next in line are associate professors. In the fall of 2022, the average salary of an associate professor was $107,733, a 3.6% increase from $103,979 in the fall of 2021.

Below associate professors are assistant professors. Assistant professors had an average salary of $99,281 in the fall of 2022, a 3.3% increase from $96,056 in the fall of 2021.

Instructors had an average salary of $79,998 in the fall of 2022, a 3.5% increase from $77,288 in the fall of 2021. University instructors may have the same degrees as professors, but are usually not on the tenure track.

Senior lecturers had an average fall 2022 pay of $77,910, a 4% increase from $74,847 in the fall of 2021. Lecturers, who are the least-paid full time faculty members at Baylor, with a fall 2022 average salary of $70,680, up from $68,016 in the fall of 2021.

Overall, the average salaries of full-time faculty increased 3.37% from the fall of 2021 to the fall of 2022. Additionally, full time faculty salaries have seen a total 16.2% increase from the fall of 2016 to the fall of 2022.

Full-time faculty members and their highest degree

Currently, the highest degree earned by 942 full-time faculty members is a doctoral degree. 166 faculty members have a master’s as their highest degree and just one possessing a bachelor’s as their highest degree.

However, there are those at Baylor who make far more than full-time faculty members.

Football and men’s basketball head coaches

Head football coach Dave Aranda, for example, had a salary of $3,813,832 in 2022, as was reported by USA Today. Head men’s basketball coach Scott Drew had a similarly high salary of $3,706,581 in 2022, making him the 17th highest paid college men’s basketball coach in the nation.