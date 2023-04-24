MultimediaSlideshows SLIDESHOW: Suspension Bridge Ceremony By Assoah Ndomo - April 24, 2023 Facebook Twitter Bystanders were anticipating the bridge reopening Friday night, and visited to get a look at the renovated structure. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer After three years of being under construction, the Waco Suspension Bridge is back open for tourists and Wacoans alike to enjoy. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Waco City Council Member Jim Holmes speaks to attendees as they await the ribbon cutting ceremony. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Attendees listen to speakers like Waco Major Dillon Meeks before officially unveiling the bridge. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer A Baylor student performed the national anthem ahead of the Suspension Bridge reopening. Hundreds stood and listened to the many speakers detail the effort it took to complete the renovation project. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Assistant Director of Parks and Recreation Thomas Balk detailed the specific renovations made to the bridge and thanked the engineers and contractors for their work. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer A member of the historical preservation of the bridge spoke about the historical significance of the structure. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Several food trucks attended the event and passed out free food and drinks to attendees, including the Dancing Bear Pub, Be Kind Coffee and Heritage Creamery. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer A family walked over the plethora of food trucks at the event to receive free food. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The cattle drive reached the Suspension Bridge, lead by a team of horses. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer The man on the white horse led the cattle drive from the Washington Avenue Bridge to the newly renovated Suspension Bridge. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Hundreds crowded around the horses and cattle as they exited the Suspension Bridge for the first time since being renovated. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer A pack of cattle were led across the Suspension Bridge by a team of horses and cowboys to commemorate the renovation. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer One of the men on a horse looked out on the large crowd in front of him. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Wacoans and tourists fled downtown Saturday morning to watch the historic unveiling of the bridge and to watch the cattle drive. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer As the cattle drive finished, the horses and cattle fled to a safe area where they were admired by event attendees. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer A member of the mariachi band at the concert Friday night greeted children after his performance. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer One of the performers on Friday night enjoyed her set with the attendees. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Hundreds flocked to the Suspension Bridge Friday night for the concert being held by the City of Waco in honor of the reopening of the bridge after three years. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer Bystanders were anticipating the bridge reopening Friday night, and visited to get a look at the renovated structure. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer