SLIDESHOW: Suspension Bridge Ceremony

By
Assoah Ndomo
-
Bystanders were anticipating the bridge reopening Friday night, and visited to get a look at the renovated structure. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer
  • After three years of being under construction, the Waco Suspension Bridge is back open for tourists and Wacoans alike to enjoy. Assoah Ndomo | Photographer

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR