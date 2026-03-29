SLIDESHOW: Huckfest 2026

By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor





















This past weekend, Baylor Stonewall Ultimate, the Baylor Men’s Ultimate Frisbee Club, hosted Huckfest, an ultimate frisbee tournament comprised of club teams throughout the region. The tournament hosted players from six schools, including Tarleton State, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Oklahoma University and the University of Dallas.

After fighting through the tournament, the Texas State Buckets and Baylor Stonewall faced off in McLane Stadium for their championship match. This is the second time in Stonewall’s history hosting a match in McLane Stadium, the first being a preseason exhibition last year.

Both teams fought valiantly throughout the 100-minute match, however Baylor Stonewall came out on top, beating the Buckets 15-9.

This match marks the end of Stonewall’s regular season, as they head into sectionals in Richardson in two weeks.