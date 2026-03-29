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    Monday, March 30

    SLIDESHOW: Huckfest 2026

    Sam GassawayBy Featured No Comments1 Min Read
    Baylor Stonewall Ultimate had the opportunity to play in McLane Stadium on Sunday, the second time in the club's history. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    • Senior Matthew Eubanks intercepts the disc during Stonewall's 15-9 victory over Texas State on Sunday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    This past weekend, Baylor Stonewall Ultimate, the Baylor Men’s Ultimate Frisbee Club, hosted Huckfest, an ultimate frisbee tournament comprised of club teams throughout the region. The tournament hosted players from six schools, including Tarleton State, Sam Houston State, Texas State, Oklahoma University and the University of Dallas.

    After fighting through the tournament, the Texas State Buckets and Baylor Stonewall faced off in McLane Stadium for their championship match. This is the second time in Stonewall’s history hosting a match in McLane Stadium, the first being a preseason exhibition last year.

    Both teams fought valiantly throughout the 100-minute match, however Baylor Stonewall came out on top, beating the Buckets 15-9.

    This match marks the end of Stonewall’s regular season, as they head into sectionals in Richardson in two weeks.

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

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