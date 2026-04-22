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    Wednesday, April 22

    SLIDESHOW: Central Texas organizations hold protest against border czar

    Sam GassawayBy Multimedia No Comments1 Min Read
    Party for Socialism and Liberation volunteer David Traverso hands out fliers during the protest across from campus on Wednesday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    • Representatives of the Party for Socialism and Liberation hosted a protest across from Baylor's campus on Wednesday evening. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

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