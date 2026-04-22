SLIDESHOW: Central Texas organizations hold protest against border czar

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Representatives of the Party for Socialism and Liberation hosted a protest across from Baylor's campus on Wednesday evening. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor A protestor pickets across from Baylor's campus during an organized protest on Wednesday evening. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Protestors hold up a "Stop Ice Now" banner at the corner of fifth street and Jack Kultgen expressway during the protest across from campus on Wednesday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Protestors across from Baylor's campus held up picket signs in response of Turning Point USA's event in Waco Hall on Wednesday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Waco locals Wendy Pethtel and Lucy Pethtel showed up early to the protest, holding up signs in protest of the Trump administration. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor A protestor selects from a variety of picket signs after arriving to the protest across from Baylor's campus on Wednesday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Waco locals Dean and Deborah Michals get interviewed during an organized protest across from Baylor's campus on Wednesday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Protestors across from campus received support in the form of car honks during their protest on Wednesday evening. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor Protestors representing the Party for Socialism and Liberation came equipped with megaphones and signs ahead of their protest across from campus on Wednesday. Sam Gassaway | Photo Editor multimedia peaceful protest protest Slideshow Waco waco protest