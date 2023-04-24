Mayborn Museum features new Scooby-Doo Spooky Mansion exhibit

By Stephy Mahoney | Staff Writer

The Mayborn Museum celebrated the opening of its new exhibition — Scooby-Doo Mansion Mayhem Exhibit — Saturday, loaned from the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. The opening had interactive stories, trading cards and videos for all ages to enjoy.

Molly Noah, marketing coordinator at the Mayborn Museum, said she has been with the museum since 2018 and joined the marketing team in 2021. She said the exhibit is callback to a historical era of the Scooby-Doo television series.

“The concept behind the exhibit is based on the very first episode of Scooby-Doo back in 1969,” Noah said. “Our visitors are invited to join the Mystery Inc. crew … as they try to solve the mystery of the stolen diamonds.”

The exhibit is set up to be like a spooky mansion where museum-goers can move from character to character trying to solve the mystery, Noah said.

The immersive experience, which is partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, allows families to join the members of Mystery Inc. to analyze clues and put their problem-solving skills to the test. Families and young detectives will work through rooms of the mansion and will meet different characters from the iconic show that has captivated fans for more than five decades. The goal is to unmask the jewel thief and discover the secrets of the mansion.

“We are renting this exhibit from the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis. They actually created it and built all of the pieces and then it will tour all around the U.S.,” Noah said. “We are the third venue ever to have it.”

Noah also said the museum has had several exhibits that have been offered by the Children’s Museum including DC Comics superheroes, Ninja Turtles and Doc McStuffins.

“We have a great relationship with [the Children’s Museum,] so we are very fortunate to often get their exhibits really early on before they go to some other venues,” Noah said.

Oftentimes, the exhibits will come with different themes such as, courage or teamwork that encourage visitors to engage with each other and help solve mysteries or crimes, Noah said.

“In the future, we will have more exhibits from the Children’s Museum in Indianapolis, but in the next couple of years we are really going to be focusing on space, especially with the eclipse,” Noah said. “Next summer we are going to have an amazing exhibit called ‘Sacred Places,’ about the sacred places of major religions throughout the world.”

Denver junior Nick Rasmuson said growing up, Scooby-Doo was a huge part of his childhood and his love for adventure.

“I grew up loving the outdoors because of the adventure and thrill of the unknown just like the characters,” Rasmuson said. “It’s really interesting to see Baylor incorporate these ideas in their new Scooby-Doo exhibit and have it free [for students].”

Rasmuson also said he is glad to be at a school that makes an effort to bring back nostalgic memories for its students.

“I’ve never been a guy who likes drama-heavy shows or movies, so Scooby-Doo growing up was always so fun to watch without having to worry about subconsciously letting it change my behavior like other kids shows,” Rasmuson said.

Rasmuson said his favorite character is Shaggy because of his ‘go-with-the-flow’ attitude and charisma while taking care of the gang and ‘Scoob,’ all at the same time.

The Scooby-Doo themed exhibit will be displayed at Mayborn Museum from April 22 through August 20.