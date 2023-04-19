Baylor hosts Alumni BBQ Cook Off for Green and Gold Weekend

By Sarah Wang | Staff Writer

Baylor will be celebrating its newly traditional Green and Gold Weekend from April 21 to 24, allowing participants to reconnect with friends and fellow alumni and enjoy events as a family.

Green and Gold Weekend will be hosting multiple activities including the Gut Pak Run, the green and gold spring football game, softball, baseball, soccer, tennis and a variety of musical performances. Baylor Alumni will be hosting its BBQ Cook Off — a competition challenging participant’s grill skills — on Saturday at Bear Lawn, right outside of McLane Stadium.

Paul Thorp, director of regional engagement in alumni engagement, said the BBQ Cook Off is an event that is not only organized for competitors — attendees can also grab game day accessories and participate in the cook off by tasting and voting for their favorite tailgate dish. There will be a People’s Choice Award in the end, one of the prize categories for the competition.

Amateur teams will be comprised of four individuals who will vie for the top spots in four categories: Pork Ribs, Chicken Wings, Briskets and People’s Choice for Best Tailgate Dish. Thorp said each competitor will be called a “griller,” and there will be first, second and third place prizes and an overall Grand Champion for the BBQ competition.

Since the event will take place on April 22, Thorp said there is a deadline for people who want to join the event as competitors.

“Anyone is able to attend the event, but all amateur cookers must be registered by April 20 at noon to cook,” Thorp said.

Tessa Jamerson, assistant director for Baylor Alumni, said this is their second year hosting Green and Gold Weekend.

“The unpredictable weather has been particularly challenging as we prepare for the event,” Jamerson said. “We really encourage people to show up Saturday morning in order to cast your vote on the Fan Favorite Tailgate Dish. It’s something they would not want to miss.”

According to Jamerson, as the BBQ Cook Off is scheduled during the Baylor Green and Gold Weekend, the competition bears more meaning to faculty, staff, students and alumni than being merely only a cooking competition.

“The biggest thing is to promote fellowship and fun before the start of the spring game but also carry that momentum into the fall football season,” Jamerson said.

While guests are welcomed to participate, competitors must register their team and pay a registration fee of $25 per category before April 20. Winners will be announced at the event and receive a prize ranging from $50 to $750.