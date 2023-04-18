‘When God says go, you go’: Scott Drew inducted into Texas Sports Hall of Fame

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

It’s official: Baylor men’s basketball head coach Scott Drew and his legacy was cemented into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame Saturday. When Drew was hired 20 years ago, very few could’ve predicted the success that was to come, but he said his redeveloped “culture of joy” has paid dividends.

“[It stands for] Jesus, others, yourself,” Drew said. “If you have the right priorities in life, things will work out a lot better. We got that from Dabo [Swinney] at Clemson and Tony Dungy, and I’m sure they got it from a bunch of other people.”

Drew also joked that “if you need a book to put you to sleep at night,” then you should read his book titled “Road to Joy.”

Drew, who is known to be humble through his wit and humor, is quick to delegate credit and never give himself too much of it. Even he said he doesn’t believe anything has come by accident. Drew said he understands his tenure is to be a part of God’s plans.

“My family grew up as a praying family, we prayed about everything,” Drew said. “Whenever God says go, you go. He’s blessed my family throughout our stay here. You don’t win everyday, but I definitely felt led to be here and He’s had a great plan.”

Drew made sure to praise the Baylor community, administration, fans, assistant coaches and “most importantly” all the players. He said everyone has made great sacrifices while contributing to the greater good of the green and gold’s program.

“Coaches are the beneficiaries of everyone’s hard work,” Drew said. “Texas has such a great tradition with so many great student athletes. The fact that we’ve only won two national championships, hopefully that changes because the state deserves it.”

Always on the job, Drew made sure to continue his recruitment even throughout his induction. With multiple Bears graduating or entering the transfer portal, he made sure to let the inductees to his left and right know that their kids are more than welcome to be coaches by him at Baylor.

“For everyone up here, coaches are only as good as their players,” Drew said. “So, first invitations. If y’all have any more grandkids, they have to come to Baylor.”