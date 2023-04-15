StuGov announces results of 2023 elections; Madincea, Arata secure wins

By Sydney Matthews | Staff Writer

Baylor Student Government announced the winners of the 2023-2024 student election Friday night. The Woodlands junior Nick Madincea is Student Body President, Aurora, Colo., junior Lily Davis is External Vice President and Trophy Club junior McKenzie Arata is the new Internal Vice President.

“The reason I decided to run for Student Body President is because I truly want to improve the quality of student life here by improving airport shuttle transportation, off campus safety and upholding the Christian commitment,” Madincea said.

Madincea previously served as External Vice President and launched the first student government shuttle to transport students from Waco to the Dallas Fort Worth airport and back. After the success of the shuttle, he decided he wanted to continue the project and make it a permanent option for Baylor students. This became one of his main reasons to begin his campaign for Student Body President.

“My largest goal is to make the lives of our students better, and with my platform right now with the airport shuttle, improving off campus safety and upholding Christian commitment, I thought long and hard about what three very specific things that are obtainable, that I can promise the student body and that I could do,” Madincea said. “Really my goal is to get those things done and in the process make our lives better.”

Madincea also said his previous role in student government taught him a lot about the “innerworkings” of Baylor’s campus. His experience has taught him how to navigate conversations with administration and innovate ways to improve student life at Baylor.

Throughout her campaign process, Arata said the support of the community around her has been the most impactful part of this experience. She said that although campaigning is not easy, she has felt the support of the Baylor community the whole way.

“It is really vulnerable to put yourself out there, but I have loved getting to show everyone about my passion for the Office of Internal Vice President and how my experience will be, allow me to serve the student body well,” Arata said.

Arata also said last summer, she was able to intern in Washington, D.C., where she was able to work for in Congress. Through this work experience and her campaign for Internal Vice President, she has found a love for the legislative branch and said she wants to pursue it as a career in the future.

“I would really like Baylor students to know that for me, it is not about the title of Internal Vice President. I have a great appreciation for student government and all of the work that we do for students,” Arata said. “I have been blessed with my time in student government and I love to give back to my community.”

Arata said she is excited to use the previous knowledge and experience she has gained throughout her time at Baylor so far, in her new role as Internal Vice President. She said she is determined to put her best foot forward and pursue the goals she has for this new position.

Here are all the winners of the student government elections.

Class of 2026 results

Senators

Landon Self, Tate Caswell, Caroline Hunt, Cooper Cyrier, Kendall Marchant, Mikey Condon, Bella Burns, Annika Thompson, Lily Dickenson, Elle Kalcik, Caesar Ibanez, Sarah Fields and Brett Counseller.

Class officers

Due to a recent change in the executive branch, there are no class officers for the class of 2026. This will continue in the next classes of incoming freshmen.

Class of 2025 results

Senators



Grace Lent, Will Smith, Rhea Nijjar, Joely English, Brandon Clarke, Dominic Invergo, Cristian Rebolloso, Logan Lee, Justin Fernandez, Benjamin Marsh and Sam Forshee.

Class officers

President Chloe Kelly, Vice President: Johnny Thompson and Secretary/Treasurer: Othneil Lewis.

Class of 2024 results

Senators



Bethel Tesfai, Aqsa Maknojia, Laila Donawa, Ifunanyaife Richardson, Jackson Woodruff, Gabi Vela, Michelle Tasaki, Kameron Butler-Phillip, Annie Keating, Meredith Mark, Alejandra Tijerina, Daniel Mankarious and Lou Royal.

Class officers

President Collin Bass, Vice President Marisol Villareal-Ibarra and Secretary/Treasurer Sofi Reyes.

Class of 2023 results

Permanent class officers

President Hunter Walker and Secretary/Treasurer: Jesse O’Driscoll.

Student Body officer results

Student Body President Nick Madincea, External Vice President: Lily Davis and Internal Vice President: McKenzie Arata.