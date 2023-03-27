Diadeloso survival guide from a seasoned senior

By Jessica Rajkumar | LTVN Reporter

While COVID-19 delayed many class of 2023’s fundamental college experiences such as orientation and welcome week, Diadeloso was the one that excited me the most. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of a free day in the sun with your best friends?

However, it is easy to underestimate the event and all the activities it holds. Dehydration, fatigue and stranger danger can be very imminent threats if you don’t plan accordingly. Here are a few tips to make sure you make the most out of the day of the bear.

Hydrate till you hate the taste of water

While a cold glass of water might not be the first drink you have, it should be the most important. This year’s Dia calls for windy mid-60s weather, but the bright sun will exhaust even the most vigilant attendees.

Water is essential for body temperature regulation and when you are running from one event to the next, it can be difficult to remember to take care of yourself. In addition to staying hydrated, make sure to leave extra water in your car or in a safe place on campus if you or anyone nearby faces the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Eat a balanced meal before you lock your door for the day

Waking up on the day of the bear is one of the most exciting feelings in your Baylor experience, but make sure not to run out the door too fast. Eat a balanced meal before celebrating to carry your energy for the rest of the day.

With the combined effects of the heat and running around trying to find your friends, the day takes a physical toll on everyone. Making sure your stomach is full ensures proper and healthy energy to start off the day. While it may seem like a chore, present company included, eating a meal with carbohydrates and protein makes a huge difference in how your body will feel at the start and end of the day.

Establish a common base in case of emergencies

Phones are not the most reliable form of communication when not completely charged, so it is smart to establish a backup plan. Planning a common area to go to whenever you need help or are lost makes the world of a difference when it comes to keeping track of friends during the chaos of Dia.

On campus, make sure to decide where to meet if someone gets lost, such as the fountain or the Dia wooden letters. Easily identifiable landmarks on and off campus will help whenever a crisis is at hand or there is a location change within your Dia group.

Take pictures to remember the event

Dia is a special event unique to celebrating what it means to be a Baylor bear. While other universities may have their own take on celebrating their mascots, none is as iconic as day of the bear. My first two years doing Dia were legendary days that were canceled due to the pandemic, so when I got the chance to celebrate it as a junior, I was elated to attend.

To this day my phone is filled with memorable photos that bring the event to life on my camera roll, so make sure to take advantage of the celebration. Being a bear is a special privilege and we get this day to celebrate that, so make sure to make the most of it. Capture your favorite moments and people, as they can serve as a reminder of the best times whenever you miss the Baylor spirit.