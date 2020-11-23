Hydrate or DIE-drate

By Sarah Gill | Executive Producer

Drinking enough water is so important for your health. Approximately 55-60% of your body is made up of water — this means you should be drinking enough water to make your body function properly. 20% of water intake comes from food so the rest is up to you!

I often find myself looking back on the first half of the day and realizing I haven’t had a single drop of water. I honestly just forget. It isn’t on my to-do list.

Water not only helps your body perform better, it also helps with skincare. Your face is more naturally glowing and less dry when you drink water. It sounds like a no-brainer, but we rarely think about hydration being a solution to breakouts. Drinking eight glasses a day will help rid the body and skin of toxins.

Living in such a hot climate such as Texas, it’s even easier to get dehydrated. Mental health can be negatively affected by dehydration. There is actually such thing as a “dehydration headache.” A study found that drinking water is associated with decreased risk of depression and anxiety.

Does water even have a taste? It’s easy to turn to more appealing drinks like soda, coffee or sweet tea. They might taste better, but there’s nothing better for you than water itself. Since I am aware of my struggle to drink enough water, I usually don’t gravitate towards any drinks other than water. When I’m at a restaurant, I order water. When I go to the grocery store, I only get waters. Having only water in my house pushes me to drink nothing but water. Sometimes I’ll get a sweet tea or a cherry limeade when I’m out to eat, but only if I’ve had enough water lately.

Additionally, tracking your water intake is a good way to keep yourself accountable and have a record of how much water you drink.

In conclusion, don’t let drinking water slip your mind. It is so important for different facets of your health. Find ways to keep it interesting, whether its a fancy water bottle or committing to drinking a glass of water each morning. Hydrate or die-drate!