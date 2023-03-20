A&L Tunes-day: March 21

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

It has recently been colder, windier and rainier than is acceptable for the middle of March in Texas, but last week, there was no shortage of good music to make up for the gloomy backdrop. Here’s some new music from some of the world’s biggest pop stars and indie darlings to warm up your walks to class this week.

“The Grants” by Lana Del Rey (March 14)





Lana Del Rey dropped this certified “sad girl” classic unexpectedly on Tuesday, making my car rides pretty dramatic ever since.



I’ll be honest — I didn’t quite know what to make of “The Grants” at first. The beginning of the song threw me for a loop, but in true Lana style, the track had something in store that I was not expecting.

This is one of those songs in which lyrics can get muddled up in the melody, but once you hear them, you’ll be thinking about them for a while. So, I’m mentally preparing myself for Lana’s ninth studio album, set to drop this Friday.

“After Midnight (feat. Clairo)” by Phoenix (March 16)





If you’re looking for a solid indie banger to brighten your mood, look no further than “After Midnight (feat. Clairo).” The overall vibe reminds me quite a bit of The Strokes, one of my all-time favorite bands, so this song is right up my alley. The resemblance to the band Hippo Campus doesn’t escape my notice, either.



You might like it too, if you’re into catchy, upbeat synth and the wispy, dreamy vocals of Clairo.

“All Of The Girls You Loved Before” by Taylor Swift (March 17)





Swift shocked fans last week when she announced four new songs dropping that night at midnight in honor of the opening of the Eras Tour. One of those songs, “All Of The Girls You Loved Before,” had been leaked on TikTok a few weeks prior, leading fans to speculate that something was in the works. Well something was, and it was incredible.

“All Of The Girls You Loved Before” is a previously unreleased track from Swift’s 2019 album, “Lover.” It’s easy to see how this one fits the theme of that album. Warm, fuzzy and really romantic, “All Of The Girls You Loved Before” is Swift at her most content, most mature in terms of her songwriting.

“All Things End” by Hozier (March 17)





Any time Hozier posted anything on social media over the past three years, I jumped at it for some sort of announcement. Any crumb of new music, and I was on it faster than what is acceptable.

So finally, after years of waiting, Hozier released “Eat Your Young,” an EP teasing his third studio album, “Unreal Unearth,” which has still yet to come out. “All Things End” is the second track off the three-song EP and leans heavily on Hozier’s signature gospel-inspired style. It’s magnificent and dramatic and just so Hozier. Give it a listen — you’ll find yourself itching for the new album.