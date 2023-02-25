No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball vengefully takes down No. 8 Texas, 81-72

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer, Joe Pratt | LTVN Sports Director

Coming off back-to-back road losses, No. 9 Baylor men’s basketball bounced back and ran all over No. 8 University of Texas, 81-72 Saturday afternoon in the Ferrell Center.

After falling to the Longhorns (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) in Austin earlier in the season, the Bears (21-8, 10-6 Big 12) looked to get revenge and take down another top-10 team. For the last time in the Ferrell Center, Baylor and Texas fought it out in front of a sold out crowd.

The green and gold were without freshman guard Keyonte George for most of the game after he suffered an ankle injury at the 11:32 mark in the first half. Even without George, Baylor’s guards picked up the slack.

Even though the game resulted in a strong win, the Bears were behind early. UT started out hot after tip-off. At the 11 minute mark in the first half, Baylor was trailing 18-4 thanks to a 16-0 run by the Longhorns.

The Bears soon answered with their own 16-0 run right before the half to tie up the game at 23-23. Baylor’s defense stayed strong and held Texas scoreless for more than seven-and-a-half minutes during the run.

After a streaky and physical first half, the Bears led 29-27 and were led by junior forward Jalen Bridges, who had nine points and a career-high 4 blocks. The green and gold only saw 10 shots fall compared to the 12 turnovers it gave away in those 20 minutes.

Over the last couple of games, Baylor struggled to start the second half strong, but the Bears had their eyes on not letting that happen again.

“The last few [games], we came out very flat,” Bridges said. “We made it a point of emphasis to not let that happen three times in a row. We just came out, we had a little bit of an extra long warmup. [It] got us going, and we were ready to go.”

Looking to play with more poise, the green and gold went full throttle in the second half and never looked back. Redshirt senior guard Dale Bonner plugged the hole left by George and lit up the Ferrell Center in those final 20 minutes.

“It takes a team to win,” head coach Scott Drew said. “On the ticker every night, it’s Baylor, it’s not names. Next man up mentality, and that’s why you have to have a team of guys that are bought in, so when it’s their time, they’re ready.”

Bonner recorded 13 points, four assists and was flying around on the defensive end, even snagging two steals. The veteran junior college guard transfer found himself deflecting the basketball several times, and he said his mentality was the same as it always is.

“Just come in and have energy, have a presence,” Bonner said. “That’s my job whenever I come into the game, I just want to continue to try to do that. Control what I can control.”

Bonner, who hasn’t seen the floor much in Big 12 play, came in and gave the Bears a spark off the bench.

“It’s a great sports lesson for all young people out there,” Drew said. “You’re going to be on the floor, but you’re going to be on the bench. Dale Bonner played a lot early, was out of the rotation, but was an unbelievable teammate and supported his team, but kept working on his game and stayed ready. Today I couldn’t be any more happy and pleased for him.”

The Bears continued to pile on points in the second half, and after each bucket the crowd exploded. At one point the Bears held a 17-point lead thanks to the guard trio of redshirt senior Adam Flagler, junior LJ Cryer and redshirt freshman Langston Love, as they were drilling 3-pointer after 3-pointer.

During Baylor’s second half run, it saw eight-consecutive shots drop while keeping the Longhorns in check on the other end of the court to keep the rally going.

While Texas battled back, it was a story of too little, too late. Baylor forced eight second-half turnovers and didn’t allow many second chance opportunities.

Flagler, Cryer and fifth-year senior forward Flo Thamba iced the game for the Bears at the free throw line late to ultimately push the Bears to the 81-72 win. The green and gold shot 22-for-29 from the charity stripe on the day.

After the big win, Baylor will head to Stillwater, Okla., for an 8 p.m. Monday night clash against Oklahoma State University at the Gallagher-Iba Arena.