Baylor women’s basketball tops Texas Tech, 71-61, despite rough third quarter

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

When Baylor women’s basketball held a 10-point lead over Texas Tech University at halftime, head coach Nicki Collen was hoping her squad could create some separation. Collen thought that if the Bears extended their lead to 15 or 20 points, then she could unload the bench a little bit and start to rest players ahead of Monday’s contest at No. 19 University of Texas.

The team didn’t give Collen much assistance in that plan when her unit failed to score a single field goal in the entire third quarter.

Well, mission abort.

Baylor played who it needed the rest of the way and held off a valiant effort from the Lady Raiders in a 71-61 win Saturday evening in the Ferrell Center. Fifth-year senior forward Caitlin Bickle secured her second outing of the season in which she scored 20 or more points. Bickle finished with 21 points to pair with seven rebounds, and she narrowly avoided fouling out for the fourth-straight contest.

When she walked into the media room after the game, she made sure everyone knew of the feat.

“I’m just going to get this off the record now; I didn’t foul out,” Bickle said with a laugh.

It was a pretty balanced effort for the Bears (18-10, 9-7 Big 12), as they had eight players, including Bickle, in the scoring column. Freshman forward Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was the only other Baylor athlete in double figures with 12 points to go along with eight rebounds.

Bickle and Littlepage-Buggs were the difference in the fourth quarter, as they combined for 21 of the team’s 27 points to help lead the way to victory. Texas Tech (17-12, 5-11 Big 12) had a one-point lead at the 6:43 mark in that period, but never gained another edge.

“I didn’t feel like we played with a ton of energy until the fourth quarter,” Collen said. “We started flying around on the defensive glass, we were better in transition, we were better attacking, we were better making the extra pass. We just suddenly decided to play good offensive basketball in the fourth quarter.”

Baylor received a first half boost from junior guard Catarina Ferreira, who scored all eight of her total points in the second quarter. Ferreira found success on multiple downhill drives and gave the team a bit of a spark off the bench.

“It’s always [about] being ready,” Ferreira said. “Be prepared when [coach] calls my name and I think I played the way I practiced. I think I’ve been doing a really good job.”

Bickle, who finished the game 6-of-10 from the floor and 2-for-3 from 3-point land, was gracious for what Ferreira contributed on Saturday.

“We know what she can do,” Bickle said. “I think it’s always hard when you get in your head. I did it all last year with certain things because I was just so used to a certain way. I was thinking, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do that.’ And she’s one of the best downhill drivers [on the team].”

The Bears jumped out to a 17-13 lead in the first quarter thanks to an efficient showing from the offense. Baylor had five different scorers and the group hit seven of its first 16 shots. Ferreira brought her energy in the second period and junior guard Sarah Andrews chipped in with a couple of made baskets, as well.

Despite a tough shooting day (4-of-12 field goals), Andrews finished the game with nine points and three assists. All nine of Andrews’ points came in the first half, and she logged 38 total minutes.

Baylor went into the halftime break with a 38-28 lead, and the squad shot a sizzling 57.1% from the field.

That script flipped when the Bears failed to score a basket in the entire third quarter as they missed all 12 of their shots. The group did connect on six of six free throws to only trail 48-44 by the end of the period. The Lady Raiders outscored Baylor 20-6 in that 10-minute quarter.

Bickle and Buggs took over in the fourth quarter as Bickle started with a 3-pointer off a TTU turnover 38 seconds into the period. The programs went back and forth until the Lady Raiders held their last lead of the game with 6:43 to go.

From that point on, Baylor outscored Texas Tech 16-7, and the forward tandem of Bickle and Littlepage-Buggs accounted for all but five of those points.

“We looked, in my opinion, dead, without any energy or effort, just letting them come back in the game,” Bickle said. “So I think for [Coach Collen] in the huddle, she was like, ‘Are we going to see our team out here? Does Baylor want to show up in the fourth quarter?’ We were like, ‘Yeah, OK, you’re probably right. Let’s get it together.’”

The Bears hit their free throws down the stretch and held on for the 10-point win, 71-61.

Baylor now has to travel south on short rest to play at Texas (22-7, 13-3 Big 12). Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. on Monday in the Moody Center in Austin. The Longhorns bested the Bears in Waco 68-55 on Jan. 22.