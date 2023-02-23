One-year anniversary of Ukraine invasion brings back calls for awareness

By Shelby Peck | Staff Writer

Friday marks one year since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began back in 2022. While everyday life in Waco continues, professors and students with personal connections to the Ukrainian region urge the Baylor community to keep themselves aware and continue to offer support.

“Faculty make efforts to maintain interest or awareness with expertise … but that’s presumably more for students studying the region or studying international relations,” Dr. Steven Jug, temporary lecturer in Russian and area studies, said.

Jug said since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022, significant interest in the topic has risen from the students in his classes. Originally focusing on Asian studies, his classes have shifted to include deeper analysis of the world’s relationships with Russia and Ukraine. He said the history department will permanently implement courses on Ukraine in the fall.

Jug also said it is challenging to keep students aware of current events involving Ukraine, specifically because their worlds seem separate. He said it’s become increasingly difficult to read the news, but remains updated on the war.

“What can you learn day-to-day? More sad stories, more local skirmishes,” Jug said. “I got news fatigue in the sense that I would be looking multiple times a day early on. Now it’s once a day.”

Ukrainian students said they also realize this difficulty, but encourage their peers to approach the subject with interest and empathy.

“The past year has been a lot of ups and downs because my hometown got occupied in July. Thankfully my family left before then,” Peachtree City, Ga., sophomore Julia Ash said.

Ash, originally from Ukraine, said her family can often hear the air raid sirens. Recently, her younger brothers, 8 and 12, were at a playground when a projectile of some sort landed a mere 200 feet from where they were playing. Despite events happening like this, Ash said the war is no longer a hot topic in the United States.

“Nobody really talks about it anymore,” Ash said. “People are like, ‘Oh, yeah, like it’s happening. But it’s not happening here, so why should I care?’ At the same time, I understand, because you can’t focus on a world that doesn’t really have any direct link to you.”

Ash said she loves answering people’s questions about her experience and encourages them to demonstrate compassion toward those at Baylor with ties to the region.

“There’s different levels to the hurt we’re all going through. Some of us are better at putting it away and hiding it than others,” Ash said. “Just be mindful of your audience. Don’t really throw words around just to seem cool or knowledgable.”