Alpha Kappa Psi spread suicide prevention awareness

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

encouraging students from any major to join them in spreading awareness about their philanthropy, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The organization is dedicated to helping those who are affected by mental health. Alpha Kappa Psi supports this foundation and the community by hosting profit shares and participating in service activities throughout the semester.

Bloomington, Ill., junior Ana Marie Turner, service chair of the fraternity, said they have a mock career fair coming up on March 30 with the Special Olympics.

“We’re going to help the athletes and people with disabilities and help them find resources to help aid in the job search,” Turner said.

Turner said she loves the service side of the fraternity because she gets to know fellow members and keeps everyone motivated.

“In the past, there have definitely been some issues with people not being fulfilled, and I want to change that and get the community involved,” Turner said. “Doing community service has helped me get to know people that I never really talked to before.”

Along with volunteering, Alpha Kappa Psi is also involved in hosting social events like tailgates and participating in intramural sports.

“I always like to say our fraternity is the best of both worlds. You get everything you can ask for from a social organization with a small-family feel,” Carlsbad, Calif., and Alpha Kappa Psi president Jason Nacario said.

Throughout the pledge process, Collierville, Tenn., sophomore Bryson Quinn said everyone in the fraternity is allowed to get closer to the new members, a fun time for all involved.

He also said the recruitment process is really enjoyable, especially with all of the events they do. An example of a past recruitment event they have done is “Bowling With The Bros.”

“We also did a profit-share at U-Swirl, and it helped the new possible members relax and helped everyone be themselves. We all indulged in good conversations,” Quinn said.

Alpha Kappa Psi participates in Steppin’ Out and teams up with organizations like The Salvation Army to help organize the donations in the stores to create stronger bonds among everyone.

Tulsa, Okla., junior Abby Bush, secretary of Alpha Kappa Psi, said she loves growing with the fraternity and enjoys the opportunities offered. She said her membership in the fraternity has opened doors for her.

“It has a number of advantages as a professional co-ed fraternity. We host social events, formal events and just grow together,” Bush said. “You’ll be able to make friends and grow professionally.”

Bush also said Alpha Kappa Psi has been helping her prepare for job applications for when she graduates the following year.

“The best advice I can give is to get to know as many people as you can, and you can grow in this community,” Bush said.