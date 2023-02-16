Professor enters 16th Sing host year

By Caitlyn Meisner | Copy Editor

After 15 years of hosting All-University Sing, Dr. Blair Browning said he doesn’t see an end to his hosting career in sight as he ramps up for another round of jokes, family photo slideshows and shenanigans on the Waco Hall stage.

Browning said it was an easy decision to become the host of Sing in the spring of 2007 while obtaining his Ph.D. at Texas A&M University. Initially, he was under a single-year teaching contract with Baylor, which has now turned into a 15-year teaching career at his alma mater. He said his tenure as an associate professor of communications is similar to his tenure as Sing host.

“It was almost like, ‘oh yeah, I’ll do that, that’s kind of fun. I’ll do it for a year,’” Browning said. “They keep asking me back. It’s my 15th or 16th one-year contract.”

Browning said his hosting career happened organically. Student Activities was searching for a new host, and he was referred because he was a younger Baylor alumnus that had already participated as an undergraduate student and had a campus presence.

“I think people trust me with the microphone [because] I’m not going to say anything that will reflect poorly on Baylor,” Browning said. “I love Baylor, so I’m not trying to be edgy with jokes that could risk Baylor’s reputation. I need to be excited about the students and get out of the way.”

Jordy Dickey, senior associate director of student activities, said she can’t say enough wonderful things about Browning.

“He’s been a staple of the show since my time at Baylor and beyond,” Dickey said. “He really brings a wonderful energy to the show and does a phenomenal job of celebrating all the hard work that has gone into it from our students.”

Even though Browning is a Boulder, Colo., native, he said he bleeds green and gold and is excited to have all four of his children be Bears like him and his wife, Jordan.

Browning said he’s not a Sing host for any personal gain, but instead is there for his students and the talented performers.

“If I say all the names right and I introduce each group with enthusiasm and keep it rolling, I’ve done my job,” Browning said.

Despite the late nights and performances, the benefits of hosting outweigh the costs to the host. Browning said he loves to see all the talented students at Baylor, especially watching the students he knows through his classes, church or other extracurriculars.

“I typically know a couple [of students] in every performance, which makes it so fun,” Browning said. “As people are coming in, they’re throwing out high-fives and waving. I think it encourages students to have a faculty member who’s just very positive towards them and what they’re doing.”

Not only is Browning’s presence encouraging to students, but he said he feels encouraged to see the commitment on behalf of the students to make a performance this amazing.

Browning said he’s excited to see the variety of themes and performances this year. He said with 19 acts, it’s possible to have a “flavor of everything.”

Browning said the best part of hosting is to be a part of one of the biggest Baylor traditions.

“Getting to serve in just a small way has been a huge honor and blessing because I know it’s something that’s stood the test of time,” Browning said. “[Sing’s] got such a rich history that you’ve got people whose grandparents were on the same Waco Hall stage.”

Browning also said he loves to see the generations of Bears come through and perform in Sing; he said it’s especially fun to see his own classmates’ children perform.

He said his oldest daughter, Keely, will be a freshman at Baylor next year and is already excited to participate in this decades-old tradition, just like

her parents.

Dickey said she’s happy Browning is continuing the legacy of Sing for its 70th year. She also said she loves how Browning not only hosts, but keeps the audience in the loop about the growth of his family.

“There’s that personal connection that Blair has with the audience,” Dickey said. “When you’re back in Waco Hall, you’re getting an update like, ‘Hey Blair, tell me how your year’s been [and] how you’ve been growing.’ We’re very fortunate to have someone that has taken a moment to not only lead the show well, but also personally connect with our audience.”