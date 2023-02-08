Ducks Unlimited aims to create dynasty of conservationists on campus

By Kassidy Tsikitas | Staff Writer

Baylor’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited — a national nonprofit — aims to educate people on hunting and waterfowl in North America. To fulfill its mission of preserving wetlands for the waterfowl population, the group raises money for conservation efforts in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

According to its Connect page, the chapter wants “to bring a wildlife conservation organization to Baylor University” and needs “to spread the importance of conservation to future generations.”

Austin senior and club president Abby Bardin said the chapter is a close group of students always learning something new.

“We are fairly new, and we have been working with the Waco [Ducks Unlimited],” Bardin said. “To be able to have a niche group of people similar to you is something really cool.”

Waco’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited is run by Baylor alumni Ryan Meredith and Chris Loudermilk.

Bardin said she reached out to Meredith and Loudermilk her freshman year with the intention of bringing the organization to Baylor. Hershey, Penn., junior and club vice president Max Schmidt said they played a large role in the chapter’s success.

“They have really mentored us,” Schmidt said. “I can’t thank the Waco chapter enough for helping us.”

Because Baylor’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited is fairly new, Schmidt said it is focusing more on gaining members at the moment, and it is planning to release merchandise. He said that during meetings, they educate members on all different types of waterfowl in North America.

Bardin and Schmidt both said it is beneficial to learn about the wildlife itself, not just hunting.

“There are over 43 types of waterfowl in the United States that you can hunt legally,” Schmidt said. “Every single duck makes its own unique call. That’s what you have to focus on: the differences.”

Participating in the chapter allows members to “make many connections with people who share the same passion for the outdoors” and to “be involved in protecting waterfowl for future generations, gaining experience that will go beyond this organization,” according to its Connect page.

“As I graduate, I want to help continue the leadership you can gain in this club,” Bardin said.

According to the Ducks Unlimited website, “[Ducks Unlimited] has embraced an approach of constant monitoring and evaluation which allows for continual refinement of its habitat programs. In the end, such an approach ensures that each and every dollar invested in conservation programs is used as effectively and efficiently as possible.”