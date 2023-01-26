What to Do in Waco: Jan. 28-Feb. 3

By Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Editor

Newsies Jr. and Annie Jr. | Jan. 26-29 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | This is WTC’s first Youth Theater double feature, with two iconic and familiar musicals on the playbill.

Baylor men’s basketball vs. Arkansas | Jan. 28 | 3 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900 S University Parks Drive | Free for students but sold out | See Baylor men’s basketball take on Arkansas at home in the Ferrell Center.

Baylor men’s tennis vs. Arizona State | Jan. 28 | 6 p.m. | Hurd Tennis Center, 1618 S University Parks Drive | Free for students | See Baylor men’s tennis take on San Diego State University and Florida State University at home at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Jan. 29 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.

Skellington Comic Con | Jan. 29 | noon to 4 p.m. | Skellington Curiosities, 7524 Bosque Blvd. | Free admission | With live vendors, music, costume competitions and more, this comic con-themed event is entertainment for all ages.

Baylor women’s basketball vs. Kansas | Feb. 1 | 7 p.m. | Ferrell Center, 1900 S University Parks Drive | Free for students | See Baylor women’s basketball take on Kansas at home in the Ferrell Center.

Concert: Jani Parsons | Feb. 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Ball Performing Arts Center, 1400 College Drive | $5 admission | See pianist Jani Parsons in concert.

Baylor women’s tennis vs. Ole Miss | Feb. 3 | noon | Hurd Tennis Center, 1618 S University Parks Drive | Free for students | See Baylor women’s tennis take on Ole Miss at home in the Hurd Tennis Center.

Keith Kusler “Tight As The Corner” opening reception | Feb. 3 | 5 to 10 p.m. | Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. | Free admission | Come see the opening of the collection “Tight As The Corner” by local Waco artist, Keith Kusler.

Baylor men’s tennis vs. Michigan | Feb. 3 | 6 p.m. | Hurd Tennis Center, 1618 S University Parks Drive | Free for students | See Baylor men’s tennis take on Michigan at home in the Hurd Tennis Center.