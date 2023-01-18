No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis impresses with dominant season opener

By Foster Nicholas | Sports Writer

The season is underway, and No. 11 Baylor men’s tennis dominated its first two matches of the season over the weekend. The Bears hosted a doubleheader against the University of Lamar and the University of Incarnate Word, sweeping both programs away by virtue of a 7-0 tally.

“There’s a lot of guys that are either freshmen or didn’t see a lot of action last year. Seeing them go out and do it twice in the day and seeing everybody contribute was really impressive,” head coach Michael Woodson said. “I think it exceeded my expectations.”

Now that the team has their feet under them and the 2023 spring season is underway, the group is coming to terms with expectations while also hoping to produce on the court. This year’s captains, fifth-year senior Finn Bass and senior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi, have confidence in the upcoming slate.

“I feel like we might have underachieved with the team we had [last year] and I feel like this year we really can make a huge impact and have a good year because we have the talent to do so,” Mazzuchi said.

The Bears (2-0) are coming off of a season in which they won a third-straight Big 12 title and reached the National Indoors semifinals as the No. 3 national seed. Despite the success of last year, the squad is battling turnover on its roster.

With some of the top players gone and a vacancy at the one and two spot, the co-captains — who are now veterans on a young team — are stepping up and will try to fill those shoes. In addition to executing on the court, Bass and Mazzuchi are tasked with maintaining a culture and instilling positive energy. Bass has outlined the goals and identity for the team.

“Just a team that’s really, really hard to beat at home,” Bass said. “We’re going to bring a lot of energy, we’re going to be tougher to beat than usual; Be a little nastier. Then, just being gritty on the road, and the same thing, being tough to beat.”

The schedule won’t be easy, as a tough test against No. 1 Virginia looms on Sunday, but Woodson and his group said they’re ready for the challenge. The Bears believe they’re prepared for what’s to come with the goal being to replicate the success of 2022.

“We’re really going to build on the great success and tradition that we’ve had here over the last 20 years-plus, and especially over the last couple years with this group and the culture that we’ve established,” Woodson said.