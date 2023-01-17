Back to school items you may have forgotten first semester

By Olivia Turner | Staff Writer

It’s easy to get caught up in all the fun kinds of dorm shopping during Move to BU. Whether you were on the hunt for posters, floating shelves, decorative pillows or fun desk trinkets to keep your dorm looking fresh, your aesthetic-inspired efforts probably paid off. For a lot of students, however, it only took a few weeks to realize what they had left behind — all the boring stuff.

These forgotten items are ones usually only mothers think of, ones that will likely ensure a much more comfortable college day-to-day life. Students often don’t consider these items when at home, but feel their absence greatly when on their own.

With this list of college essentials, it’s unlikely you’ll let yourself be caught unprepared this semester.

1. Cold/fever medicine

Whether it’s Tylenol, aspirin or even just some probiotics, your future self will thank you for keeping the medicine cabinet stocked with plenty of soothing remedies. Good health is a key factor to having a successful semester, so stay on guard for any bugs or viruses that come your way.

2. Vitamins and supplements

As yummy as Memorial Dining Hall cookies are, there isn’t much nutritious value in them. Baylor students are busy, though, and sometimes snacks like this are all that can be fit in at mealtime. Even though they don’t substitute meals, having daily vitamins and supplements can greatly improve mood and energy throughout the day, so stop in at the pharmacy before leaving for the semester.

3. Dish rack

How awkward is it when you wash your dishes and don’t have anywhere to dry them? Instead of piling drying dishes around the bathroom sink, buy a small dish rack to keep your dishes and drips contained.

4. Ice cube tray

The dining halls are only open so late, which means the ice machines are not always available. This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be able to have a refreshing cold drink in the middle of the night. An ice tray is an easy fix to a problem that seems insignificant but actually makes quite a difference.

5. Scissors

All the uses a pair of scissors serves become obvious once you don’t have a pair lying around. The next time you need to open an obnoxiously-taped package or cut a tag off of a shirt, you’ll be glad you own a pair.

6. Business professional clothing

It’s embarrassing when you need to go to an interview or Career Day, but the most formal article of clothing you have in your closet is a sweater. Purchasing a simple button-down shirt and some trousers will solve your problem.

Pro tip: shop at a thrift store in order to find affordable business professional clothing. Some local options in Waco are Mission Waco Clothesline, Goodwill and Plato’s Closet.

Oh, and don’t forget the shoes!

7. First aid kit

The chances are someone on your floor is bound to have a first aid kit, but it’s always nice when you don’t have to run down the hall to ask for a bandage. It’s best to have one of these handy in case of emergencies.

8. Tupperware

Do you often go out to eat with friends and return to your dorm with leftovers? To-go boxes are not always the most durable containers, so stock up on some Tupperware.

Pro-tip: if you buy the glass containers, you can reheat your leftovers in them.

9. Lingerie bag

The washing machines on campus are a blessing, but they are not always the most high-tech contraptions. Keep your delicates in their best shape with a lingerie bag.

10. Toilet paper

There’s no arguing here. If you run out of toilet paper, you’re in trouble. Stay out of trouble by buying plenty of rolls for the upcoming semester. Your roommates will thank you too.

Happy shopping!