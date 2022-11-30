Baylor football’s backup QB Drones to enter transfer portal, weigh options

By Michael Haag | Sports Editor

Baylor football redshirt freshman quarterback Kyron Drones announced on Wednesday that he will enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. The news came in the form of a Twitter post from Drones’ account.

“First off, I would like to thank God for putting me in the position I am in today,” Drones’ statement read. “I would also like to thank Baylor University for taking me in and making me a better person and player. I am thankful for all the coaches, players, and relationships I have found along the way. These past 2 years were a blessing, but with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years left of eligibility. I will explore my options with the possibility of coming back to Baylor.”

In two seasons with the Bears, Drones saw action in seven games. During his redshirt year (2021), the former four-star recruit did not record stats across two contests. This season, as sophomore slinger Blake Shapen’s backup, Drones appeared in five games and was 14 of 23 for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He’s also rushed eight times for 49 yards and two more scores.

In a conference game against West Virginia University on Oct. 13, Drones entered the game in the third quarter following a head injury to Shapen. Despite the 43-40 loss, Drones completed 50% of his passes for 95 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He stepped up in a tough spot and came through with an impressive performance, given he was thrust into the fire.

The Pearland native was expected to compete for the starting job in the offseason ahead of the 2023 campaign, but with Drones’ intent to transfer, Texas Tech University may be in the market for the quarterback. The Red Raiders’ head coach Joey McGuire, former associate head coach under Dave Aranda, was a big part of Drones’ high school recruitment.

The official window for FBS athletes to transfer is from Dec. 5 – Jan. 19, so Drones will be able to weigh his options and make his decision then. For Baylor’s bowl game — which will be announced on Dec. 5 — seventh-year senior quarterback Luke Anthony will likely serve as Shapen’s backup, as Anthony was listed as the third-stringer for the Bears’ season finale at No. 20 University of Texas.