Incumbents keep seats on ‘courts of last resort’ in Texas

By Emma Weidmann | Staff Writer

Three Republican incumbents have kept their seats on the Texas Supreme Court, and two Republican incumbents have likewise defended their spots on the Texas Criminal Court of Appeals, according to the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Supreme Court is a “court of last resort” for civil and juvenile cases in Texas. Any noncriminal case tried in the state can be appealed all the way to the top — the Texas Supreme Court — where the decision made is final. Its criminal counterpart is the Court of Criminal Appeals, where decisions in criminal cases can be appealed.

Texas Supreme Court

Debra Lehrmann (R-incumbent) was appointed by former Gov. Rick Perry in 2010 to Place 3. This is her third time being reelected, after her win against Erin Nowell with 66.67% of the vote in McLennan County.

Rebeca Huddle (R-incumbent) won against Amanda Reicheck for Place 5 with 67.83% of the vote in McLennan County. Huddle was appointed to the court by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2020.

Evan Young (R-incumbent) was appointed by Abbott in 2021 to Place 9. Young defeated Julia Maldonado, the Harris County presiding family court judge, with 67.45% of the vote in McLennan County.

Texas Criminal Court of Appeals

Mary Lou Keel (R-incumbent) ran unopposed for Place 2. She has served on the Criminal Court of Appeals since her election to the court in 2016.

Scott Walker (R-incumbent) kept his seat in Place 5 against Dana Huffman, an attorney and municipal judge, with 67.66% of the vote in McLennan County. Along with Keel, Walker is the only incumbent across both races to have been elected to the court rather than appointed by the governor. He was elected in 2016.

Jesse McClure (R-incumbent) defended his seat in Place 6 against Robert Johnson with 67.76% of the vote in McLennan County. This is his first time being reelected to the Court of Criminal Appeals since his appointment in 2020.