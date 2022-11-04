Waco PD: No evidence to indicate reported kidnapping occurred

By Matt Kyle | Assistant News Editor

Waco PD investigated the kidnapping involving a Baylor student that was reported last week, and detectives determined the report to be false, according to Waco police spokesperson Cierra Shipley.

“Our detectives investigated and learned there was no substantiated evidence or information to indicate the offense occurred,” Shipley said via text.

The kidnapping was initially reported to students in a Baylor Alert email on Oct. 28. Another Baylor Alert email was sent to students one week later on Nov. 4, informing them that Waco PD closed the case after determining the report to be unfounded.

“We are thankful this situation was resolved without any harm to the individual,” the Baylor Alert email said.

Originally, it was reported that a female Baylor student was approached by three males and forced into a dark sedan around 3:30 a.m. The Baylor Alert email said the student was driven around for a few blocks before being released.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.