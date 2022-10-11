A&L Desk Recs: our favorite Halloween treats

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Going trick-or-treating, collecting a bunch of candy and bringing it back home to sort through on the living room floor is such a memorable childhood moment for many people.

There were probably candies that you searched through the orange jack-o’-lantern bucket hoping to have gotten lots of. For this week’s desk recommendation, the A&L staff reflects on our favorite childhood trick-or-treating candy finds and other treats you must try, if you haven’t already.

Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Tootsie Roll

I love these candies with my whole heart. Every time Halloween comes around, I get entirely too excited to eat as many Tootsie Rolls as I can. It’s so funny because I won’t eat them any other time of the year.

DOTS Gumdrops

I feel like meeting people that like this candy is so rare, but I don’t know why. DOTS are little flavorful drops of goodness. Do they get stuck to my teeth? Absolutely. But that’s honestly part of the fun and stops me from eating several boxes of them.

Avery Ballmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

Mini Skittles or Sour Punch Straws

My favorite candy that I wished and hoped would fall into my jack-o’-lantern pale would be a mini bag of Skittles or a single Sour Punch Straw. I love sour and fruity candy, so these were the ones I would trade for after the trick-or-treating was over.



NERDS

Another one of my all time favorite Halloween candies is a box of Nerds. A person can hand me any flavor of Nerds, and I’ll be satisfied. I also enjoy seeing the limited edition Halloween-themed flavors, such as orange punch.

Emma Weidmann | Arts and Life Staff Writer

Candy corn

Sue me, I like candy corn. One of the only candies made so specifically for Halloween that it would be truly strange, one might even say spooky, to eat at any other time of year, candy corn is the trademark of the holiday.

Its colors are reminiscent of Halloween. It takes its shape after the vegetable harvested this time of year. Candy corn is fall wrapped up in one singular piece of diabetic bliss. If you don’t like it, feel free to remain miserable this fall. I, however, will be eating candy corn gleefully by the handful.

Pumpkin sugar cookies

Straight from the frozen aisle of the grocery store, the pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies are the perfect spooky treat. They’re on-theme for any Halloween party and they’re low-effort to bake for those whose oven in their apartment sets off the smoke alarm out of spite every time it’s used for anything complicated.

Take a picture of these for your Instagram story after they finish baking to kick off “spooky season” and let all of your followers know that you are, in fact, channeling your inner basic white girl.

Ruhi Thapar | Arts and Life Intern

Twix

Out of the classic Halloween bag of mixed chocolate bars, I almost always reach for a Twix. Though I have never understood the whole left and right Twix marketing effort, they are still a great candy.

Swedish Fish

One of my favorite Halloween candies to receive is a bag of Swedish Fish. There is really no way for me to adequately describe the taste of Swedish Fish, but that is part of why I love them.



Clay Thompson | Arts and Life Intern

Jolly Ranchers

They are really sweet. They’re like a lollipop without having to deal with the stick, what could be better?

Blow Pops

They are huge lollipops with gum inside. Once one candy is gone, you have another to work with.