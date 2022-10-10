Army ROTC conducts biannual Field Training Exercise

By Samantha Garza | Staff Writer

Army ROTC held its fall semester training camp Friday and Saturday, allowing cadets to put what they have learned thus far into practice.

Army ROTC is a program designed to provide cadets with leadership development and character building that will help them in their future careers. There are currently more than 20,000 cadets enrolled in Army ROTC across the country.

Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., senior and Executive Officer Cadet Ethan Moore said every semester, Army ROTC holds a Field Training Exercise (FTX) session. The fall session lasts two days, while the spring session lasts three days.

According to Moore, these sessions are like midterms; they are designed for cadets to implement all the skills they have been learning during their labs, and they provide a way for higher officials to see if they are up to par with the training standard.

Dallas senior and Communications (S6) Cadet Cole Edgmon said cadets are required to attend a three-hour lab every Thursday, during which they learn and practice a new skill until they master it. This is then tested in the FTX sessions.

According to Capt. Jinho Lee, the labs include land navigation, confidence training, a field leader reaction course, weapons familiarization, cultural awareness and first-aid, among other skills.

“Right now, we have six different operations going on,” Edgmon said. “It’s kind of like a simulated battle almost. We have a couple of senior cadets that have been chosen to be the opposing force, which are the bad guys. And we have our younger cadets get together, come up with a plan, do recon and scouting, and they work together to attack and take an objective.”

Chicago senior and Operations and Logistics (S3) Cadet Camille Casillas said this training not only helps younger cadets develop leadership skills but also prepares junior MS3 cadets for their final evaluation in the intensive 35-day Advanced Camp in Fort Knox, Ky.

Lee said cadets who pass their evaluation during camp become instructors for the FTX sessions.

According to Lee, Baylor and Texas Christian University will train together during the spring 2023 FTX sessions. TCU’s ROTC program is considered Baylor’s host school, making the Baylor’s ROTC program an extension of it; both programs are run by Lt. Col. Brandon Soltwisch and Master Sgt. Kevin Foxworth.

Brownsville senior and Logistics and Supply (S4) Cadet Alexander Trujillo said he decided to join Army ROTC because his whole family was in the army and he felt like the program was something he was drawn into.

“My purpose was just to be out and serving the country,” Trujillo said.

Winter Park, Fla., senior and and Sgt. Maj. (S3) Cadet Abigail Jackson said one of her obstacles in Army ROTC is being a woman in a male-dominated field.

“It’s hard to put yourself out there and gain confidence when you’re in such a male-dominated field,” Jackson said. “So just kind of getting out of your comfort zone, learning to lead all types of people and just pushing yourself.”