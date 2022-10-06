Sports Take: Pump the brakes on Cooper Rush QB1 talk

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

The Dallas Cowboys are no stranger to headlines, and since the very first game this season, the team has been wrapped up in a quarterback controversy that has been talked about non-stop. Since Dak Prescott went down in week one, Cooper Rush has stepped in and hasn’t lost a game, leaving everyone to question who should be the starting quarterback. I understand all the debates, but here’s why I think it’s an unnecessary conversation.

Rush has had some really solid outings and is undefeated in games he’s started in the NFL. This is misleading though, because he’s only started four games, three of them coming this season. He is a 28-year-old, undrafted free agent and was even cut from this same team a couple of months ago.

Not to mention, Prescott signed the biggest contract in NFL history just over a year ago. The 29-year-old has a no-trade clause and is under contract for the next three seasons. Why in the world would they pay someone that much money and have him ride the bench because his backup isn’t losing games?

Emphasis on not losing in comparison to winning games. In his four wins as a starter, Rush has thrown just four touchdowns, which isn’t bad at all, but nothing about his play screams future of the franchise. In reality, the Cowboys’ defense has played almost perfect football, not yet allowing any team to crack 20 points. Linebacker Micah Parsons is proving to be an early Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and it’s made games so much easier to simply not lose.

Whether or not you believe Prescott has played like the future of the franchise, he’s being paid to be. So unless the front office is absolutely convinced Rush is leading the team to a Super Bowl this season, there is no reason to delay the future.

It is great for the team that the backup has been able to step up in Prescott’s absence and keep the team afloat in division standings. You could even argue that the floor of the two quarterbacks isn’t far off, but Prescott’s ceiling is much higher and there’s no getting around his contract.