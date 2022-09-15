Baylor, TCU chapters of ‘A Moment of Magic’ suit up for benefit gala

By Sarah Wang | Staff Writer

Baylor and TCU’s chapters of A Moment of Magic will be hosting “A Night of Magic with Baylor & TCU” at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Oaks Event Center in Burleson.

A Moment of Magic is a nonprofit aiming to improve the quality of underserved children’s lives through fun and engaging social wellness activities. Founded in 2021, Baylor’s chapter currently has volunteers in both Waco and other Texas children’s hospitals.

Since September is nationally recognized as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, A Moment of Magic will be holding its event in honor of the month to support medically vulnerable children in Texas.

According to Denison senior and Baylor’s chapter president Jacque Matthews, the foundation uses creative programming that promotes social-emotional wellness and offers strategies on how to cope with daily stressors that are exacerbated by a child and family’s circumstances.

“This can look like a child’s favorite characters visiting them or doing arts and crafts, science experiments and other engaging activities,” Matthews said. “Some of our characters include Ariel, Tinkerbell, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Silvermist, Zarina, Rosetta, Kristoff, Mulan, Alice, Princess Elizabeth and Violet.”

According to Matthews, in addition to creating magical moments for children, the formal night will feature a Kendra Scott pop-up store, a silent auction and a catered dinner. The event will also showcase performances and speeches from Dr. Charlotte Daniel, assistant professor of flute in the Baylor School of Music; J-Belle Kimbrell, Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen; and Averie Bishop, Miss Texas.

Daniel said she is happy to support the benefit gala that works to support medically vulnerable children and their families. She will be performing music by Spanish flutist-composer Francisco López and American composer Dr. Ulysses Kay.

“Both pieces have musical twists and turns and will hopefully bring a spirit of imagination and healing that I know the students are aiming to bring to the kids they serve,” Daniel said.

Matthews said this event allows students, faculty and community members to come together to support students’ desire to serve vulnerable children and their families. She said they seek to create leaders with servant hearts and to make an impact on their community — something that’s also tied to Baylor’s commitment to service.

“We want to provide experiences of play and creativity for children experiencing difficulties,” Matthews said. “This event not only will help make dreams come true, but more importantly will honor all the children and families who are or know someone who is fearlessly fighting childhood cancer.”

Matthews said Caitlin Allen, a young girl fighting cancer, will be an honorary “Fearless Fighter” for the evening. She said Allen’s family will be celebrating her last week of treatment during the event.

“This magical evening is not only for A Moment of Magic but all the kids who are brave, strong and fearless during extremely challenging times,” Matthews said.

More information about the benefit gala can be found on Baylor’s A Moment of Magic Instagram page.