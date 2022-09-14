CLs versus RAs: Are they the same thing?

By Mariah Bennett | Staff Writer

Community leaders aren’t just Baylor’s fancy title for resident advisers. CLs have been described as “much more than enforcing rules and doing routine room inspections,” according to a 2013 article from The Baylor Lariat.

Campus Living and Learning said CLs are individuals who aim to provide leadership by fostering a community, cultivating several relationships, mentoring residents and facilitating learning through efforts that integrate aspects of academics, diversity, faith development and relationships.

According to a webpage from Cedar Crest College, RAs are “students who live in the residence halls and whose key functions include facilitating community development and ensuring the effective management of the residence halls.”

Starting her second year as an RA, Texas A&M University student Gabriella Pena said RAs are tasked with helping freshmen adjust to college life.

Pena said her tasks sometimes include putting in work orders and settling different roommate conflicts. Additionally, she may assist residents with other issues, such as handling academic troubles and connecting them with campus resources.

“It also means building meaningful relationships with freshmen, planning programs and introducing residents to what it means to be in college,” Pena said.

Also beginning her second year as a CL at University House, Coppell junior Rylie Kennedy said CLs and RAs seem like they have similar roles since they both have comparable duties. However, she said Baylor has its own responsibilities that set the two apart.

“The biggest thing that sets Baylor apart is the aspect of community and being able to foster that through programs and finding ways to have everyone be together,” Kennedy said.

Pena said while both jobs may take on different roles in their respective communities, they both do about the same amount of work. Kennedy, however, said how one approaches the roles is different.

“[Being a] resident adviser implies that most of your responsibilities will stem from assisting and advising the residents … while community leader implies that leading one’s community is where your responsibility will come from,” Pena said.

Kennedy said she thinks Baylor gives more focus to community in all aspects surrounding the university, rather than just programs.

“Anything throughout your hall that’s fostering that community … getting to know every single resident and making sure they have space to get to know each other and feel welcome and at home here,” Kennedy said.

CLs have their similarities and differences, but Kennedy said she enjoys her work and how Baylor gives a broader platform than other schools.

“I love working as a CL,” Kennedy said. “While it is still similar [to an RA], there is a little bit of a difference. And it is just kind of adding to what I think Baylor’s culture is and [is also] trying to emphasize the culture of Baylor and community.”