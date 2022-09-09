Sports Take: Is the 12-team College Football Playoff a good thing?

Baylor Lariat sports writers break down their opinions on the new playoff format, as announced on Sept. 2.

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

After news broke about the College Football Playoff being expanded to 12 teams on Sept. 2, members of the Baylor Lariat Sports Desk and LTVN gave their thoughts on the big change.

Starting with me, I really like the expansion. I believe it will lead to the widening of the current college football hierarchy. Right now, it’s pretty much the same three-to-four teams dominating every year. You can always expect teams like the University of Alabama and the University of Georgia to be in the playoffs and make a good run. Since there will be better chances for teams to make deeper runs, I believe this will help with recruiting and the improvement of more programs in general.

The main flaw I see is that bowl games will more than likely be watered down and not cared for as much. I don’t think Baylor’s 2021 Sugar Bowl run would be as awesome if it means we didn’t make a 12-team playoff bracket. That being said, this gives teams like Baylor who is ranked ninth currently, a better chance to make the playoffs and see where they stand against powerhouses like ‘Bama and Georgia.

Michael Haag | Sports Editor

With the announcement of the 12-team College Football Playoff format, it’s not the best thing for the sport. More games will be added on to the season, putting more strain on the athletes amid an already brutal sport. Yeah, the players can get paid now with Name, Image and Likeness, but is that an excuse to put these guys through more car wrecks on the gridiron?

The four-team format was not amazing, as worthy teams were left out of a chance at a national title. However, with the new system soon to be in place, the importance of conference championships as a whole is gone. The University of Michigan can go 11-1, not care about winning the Big 10, and still find their way in the CFP. The days of conference rivalries are close to over, and it’s a sad way to progress into college football’s future.

Pierson Luscy | LTVN Reporter/Anchor

The expansion of the college football playoffs came a few years too late. Baylor would have made the playoffs multiple times with the new format, but it’s better late than never. The playoff expansion is the best thing to happen to college football because teams don’t have to be big names to get in. Every single playoff spot has been taken by a Power Five program except for the University of Cincinnati last year. Now, there is finally room to give the group of five conferences some recognition.

Unfortunately, Alabama will probably still play Ohio State University or Clemson University in the championship. Teams can lose on any given day, but not when the teams are as dominant as those three. The playoff is going to come with its perks, but Alabama and the rest of the Southeastern Conference will for sure take up most of the spots.