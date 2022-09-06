Discovery Channel displays Baylor research project

By Gillian Taylor | Staff Writer

In a recent episode of The Discovery Channel adventure documentary “Expedition Unknown,” Baylor Honors College students and faculty spearheaded the exploration of unsolved mysteries surrounding the archaeological past of San Giuliano.

The episode featured the research of Dr. Davide Zori and Dr. Colleen Zori alongside other Baylor faculty and students at the San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project.

The series follows Josh Gates, the show’s host, as he explores unsolved mysteries, interviews eyewitnesses and tries to bring light to unanswered global enigmas.

The season 10 episode titled “Finding Italy’s Lost Empire” aired at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31, highlighting the findings from the San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project. Gates followed Baylor Honors College professors as they unfolded their research findings at the excavation site, which was located approximately 70 km northwest of Rome.

The San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project is an interdisciplinary program and field school that studies the archaeological past of San Giuliano. Its goal is to rebuild and give distinct purpose to the type of human occupation the San Giuliano plateau used to have.

Colleen said her team’s research covers the age of the Etruscan people prior to the Roman Empire and spans to medieval times.

“I’m really interested in understanding the craft production and economic exchange of past cultures and how those things change in political turmoil,” Colleen said.

Dr. Lori E. Baker, Baylor professor and co-principal investigator for the San Giuliano Archaeological Research Project, said there is little to no text covering the Etruscan people, so most of the information is up for open interpretation. The majority of the artifacts has been looted from the Etruscan tombs, but the field team is still able to study the human remains.

Colleen said the researchers use science-based approaches such as isotope and osteological analysis of skeleton material collected from the Etruscan tombs.

Baker said the field team couldn’t do the work without Baylor students. The Archaeology Research in Italy program allows students to spend six weeks over the summer working alongside the researchers.

Since much of their on-site work is interpreting, Baker said she appreciates students’ different opinions on each finding. She said students have a hands-on approach in the field, collecting and analyzing materials as they find them.

The fieldwork first came to the attention of The Discovery Channel after the team was awarded the Explorers Club Discovery Grant.

According to Colleen, the grant enabled the team to fund LiDAR (laser imaging, detection and ranging) antennas. This imaging technology allowed the team to better understand the landscape and how it was modified over time. Additionally, the grant provided funding to ensure necessary on-site safety measures.

Colleen said she hopes the episode displays how many people worked together to make the project a reality and how it molded all of their research into a story that brought justice to the world of the past.