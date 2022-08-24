Sports Take: My all-time 7-on-7 squad

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

Seven-on-seven football has to be one of the most fun ways to play the sport. Not much beats good old backyard-style football. The rules call for seven players to play both offense and defense, with a focus on passing the ball. If I could put together the best squad to go up and down the field playing iron man football, I would pick the following players:

Quarterback/Safety:

Prime Michael Vick has to be the only right answer for this position. His offensive firepower is almost unmatched and would be absolutely perfect for this format. His quick throwing motion would prove very effective and if he gets out of the pocket he’s at his most dangerous. On the other side of the ball, he will be able to handle himself with his elite speed to cover a lot of ground, he’s also made plays proving he can track down the ball on defense.

Running Back/Linebacker:

Initially, I wanted so badly to go with the myth of an athlete like Bo Jackson, who had a combination of insane speed and unreal strength. However, I can’t help but go with the greatest running back of all time, Barry Sanders. His joystick agility would make him more effective in a touch-football game where Jackson’s run-you-over approach wouldn’t quite work as well here.

Receiver/Corner:

On Thanksgiving of his rookie season, Randy Moss had three catches that went for three touchdowns and 163 yards. He is 6’4”, ran a 4.25 40 yard-dash and had an insane vertical. When put all together, he became one of the most dangerous deep threats ever.

Receiver/Corner:

In my opinion, the best all-around football player ever is none other than “Primetime” Deion Sanders. The best cornerback of all time, one of the best kick and punt returners ever, a natural great receiver who got solid reps on offense and one of the best end-zone hunters to ever lace them up. Sanders is the definition of a perfect fit for seven-on-seven.

Receiver/Safety:

Julio Jones might have the best defensive highlight reel for a non-defensive player that we’ve ever seen. He has proven his ability to cover ground on both ends of the ball, which will be a great addition to the already elite team.

Slot/Spy:

This might be bending the rules a bit, but college Tavon Austin would be absolutely insane in this type of game, and would probably get all of his yards after the catch. If you aren’t familiar with Austin’s college play, please go back and watch, then tell me he wasn’t tailor-made for this.

Center/Linebacker:

“Skip!” Possibly an odd pick for this position, but I believe Shannon Sharpe would be the perfect player to cap off this team. Before he became one of the greatest tight ends to ever hit the gridiron, Sharpe spent time at receiver due to his athleticism and catching ability. Someone who will be able to snap the ball, and be a reliable check-down on the majority of plays is invaluable to my squad.

If I had this team, I would be confident going against any other team out there. However, I also know there are probably hundreds of possible teams that would give mine a run for their money. If you think your squad can compete, feel free to share your team with us via Twitter or Instagram!