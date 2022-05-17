Your Waco sports tour guide

By Gio Gennero | Sports Writer

If you’re a fan of the athletic world, Waco is an underrated sports hub with lots of things to explore. Here is a quick guide to help you delve into all of it.

Texas Sports Hall of Fame | 1108 S University Parks Drive | Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday | $8 for adults, $6 for college students, free for children under 5 and people in the military | There are a number of museums and exhibits to experience, with plenty of sports memorabilia and genuinely cool things to see. One section of the museum includes highlights of each of the schools in the Southwestern Conference.

McLane Stadium | 1001 S Martin Luther King Blvd. | Open every day | Public tours start at $10.52 | Home of the 2021 Sugar Bowl champions, the stadium offers both public and private tours, giving an inside look at the field and unique spots like the Baylor Club.

McLane Student Life Center | 209 Speight Ave. | Summer hours to be announced May 16 | $10 Day Pass offered to guests, full summer passes available | The SLC is many students’ favorite place to go in Waco. There are four basketball courts that hold pick-up games often. There is also a 53-foot free-standing rock climbing wall, a 13-foot bouldering section, a workout facility, a swimming pool with a lazy river, indoor volleyball courts, sand volleyball courts, squash and ping pong tables.

There are many other sports venues that are free to visit — such as the Ferrell Center, the Baylor Ballpark and the Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium — but they have limited public access.

Throughout Waco, there are also chains to have some fun at, such as Top Golf (high-tech golf), Putters (mini golf) and Main Event (bowling; laser tag; basketball-, baseball- and football-themed arcade games). Another student favorite is Urban Air, which is a trampoline park with basketball and dodgeball.

If you’re a sports fan in Waco who is hoping to see great sights and break a sweat, each of these spots offers the opportunity to make some great memories.