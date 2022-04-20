This week’s second sweep; No. 4 Baylor MT finds victory over UT Tyler

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Writer

With their second sweep of the week, No. 4 Baylor men’s tennis (24-3, 4-1 Big 12) successfully completed its two additional non-conference home matches. The Bears pulled a 7-0 victory against the University of Texas at Tyler (9-9, 5-1 LSC) as they prepare for their match in the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.

Baylor started with the same doubles pairings as Tuesday. On court three, freshman Ethan Muza and sophomore Christopher Frantzen took a 6-2 win. To clinch the doubles point, senior Matias Soto and freshman Marko Miladinović snatched a 6-2 victory. To conclude the doubles portion of the match, No. 6 duo senior Sven Lah and junior Finn Bass finished strong with a 6-3 win.

The Bears carried their momentum over to the singles portion of the match and featured a few new faces within the lineup. The remaining points were found on the bottom three courts.

Junior Cole Gromley made an appearance on court five, gaining a 6-1, 6-2 victory. After a win on court five yesterday, Muza found equal success on court four, winning 6-2, 6-1. Frantzen clinched the fourth and final point, and therefore a Baylor win, finishing 6-3, 6-4 over UT Tyler’s Jonas Dixon.

To play out the match, Bass conquered court one, winning 6-2, 6-3 against UT Tyler’s Joaquin Bianchi. Miladinović secured a 6-4, 6-2 victory and junior Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi took a victory 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Seeded No. 2 in the Big 12 Championship, the Bears will take on either the No. 3 University of Texas (15-9, 3-2 Big 12) or No. 6 Oklahoma State University (12-11, 0-5 Big 12) at 3 p.m. on Saturday to start tournament play.