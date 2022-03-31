Baylor WT Isabella Harvison embraces challenge of court one

By AnnaGrace Hale | Sports Writer

In the past seven Baylor women’s tennis matches, Isabella Harvison can be seen playing on the top singles court. After transferring from the University of Alabama last year, the junior started playing for the green and gold only this season due to transfer regulations. However, she now holds the top position on court one, allowing her game to flourish.

“I think as the season has gone, I’ve gotten better every match and I’m really excited to play at [court] one,” Harvison said. “I think it’s a privilege.”

A few weeks ago, Harvison was named Big 12 Player of the Week and is currently ranked No. 109 nationally.

She is 6-6 on the top court, playing against some of the top players in the nation. Although some losses do come with the position, and Harvison appreciates the test.

“It’s been hard. I mean, I’ve been playing against good players, but I love the challenge and I’m excited to play,” Harvison said.

Court one presents possibilities for big wins. Harvison has grabbed these opportunities and claimed some top battles. When No. 23 Baylor (13-6) took on Texas Tech University, Harvison clinched an upset win against No. 20 Margarita Skriabina, 6-2, 6-4, helping the Bears sweep the Raiders 7-0.

It’s evident that Harvison is a valuable asset to the team and head coach Joey Scrivano said she is a great fit for the program.

“We are very excited to have Isabella join the Baylor family. She is a determined and mature young lady,” Scrivano said. “She is a coach’s dream, is committed to the process, possesses strong intangibles and has a very high ceiling.”

Even though singles requires her to play as an individual, Harvison values the team aspect. With the goal in mind of a win, Harvison plays each match to support her fellow Bears.

“It creates thrill to play with the team. It’s exciting. It’s a different experience. It’s certainly something that I’m grateful to have,” Harvison said “You have your teammates there with you. They’re cheering you on, you’re cheering them on and we all want the same goal.”