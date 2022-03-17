What to Do in Waco: March 18 – 20

By Erianne Lewis | Arts and Life Editor

Village Friday | March 18 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Mayborn Museum | $10 for adults, $8 for children | Come out to learn more about gardening and the cotton gin and to meet the in-house blacksmith, Tom.

“Friends” Trivia Night | March 18 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre | $25 | Grab your closest friends and come out this fun event with great prizes and more.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 19 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Courthouse Parking Lot | Free | This weekly event includes an assortment of local vendors that provide products such as produce, meats and greenery.

2022 Texas Food Truck Showdown | March 19 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Heritage Square | Free entry | Come out and eat during this unique event with 38 food trucks from throughout the country, as they compete for the best dish.

“Spirit House, Ghosts & Memory” exhibit | March 19 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Art Center of Waco Complex | Free | This unique exhibit interweaves Waco’s complex history through artifacts, photographs and other materials. This exhibit will be available for viewing until April 23.

Comedy at the Brazos | March 19 | 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. | Brazos Theatre | $16.50 | Come check out some talented performers from Central Texas.

Eastside Market | March 20 | Noon – 5 p.m. | Brotherwell Brewing | Free | Come out to Brotherwell to check out the Eastside Market’s new vendors, music, art, food and more.