BRH Choir engages Waco community through music

BRH Choir, officially the Baylor Religious Hour Choir, is one of the oldest student-led organizations at Baylor, founded in 1948 by Dick Baker. The organization is an audition-based group that consists of around 50 students. They rehearse twice a week in the Paul W. Powell Chapel inside George W. Truett Theological Seminary and sing worship songs, spirituals and other Christian-themed music.

“We also go into local churches in the Waco area and do their Sunday morning worship service for them,” Amarillo junior and BRH president Abbie Terrell said. “It’s a good way to engage with other believers and encourage the church. A lot of times, people in the Waco community can feel disconnected with Baylor, so it’s a good way to cross those bounds.”

BRH Choir has performed at First Baptist Church of Waco, Church Under the Bridge and Christmas on 5th, among other performances both on campus and in the Waco community. In addition, BRH Choir goes on mission trips to serve communities in other areas of the country and even internationally.

Because BRH Choir is an audition-based organization, Terrell said they strive to recruit students who love to sing and have a heart for worship.

Arlington freshman Nathan Truong said the audition process was very chill, and they livened up the experience by encouraging students to wear pajamas and asking silly questions while getting to know them and their relationship with the Lord.

“BRH has genuinely the most unique people on campus,” Truong said. “Everyone is so dedicated to the Lord, yet we all share an interest in singing, but we all are different majors.”

Truong said they all unite under the Lord and their love of singing, and BRH Choir has truly been the best community he has found here at Baylor.

“We try to get involved with the life of Baylor campus, but also we try to go beyond that,” Terrell said. “And through it all, we just try to focus our hearts on the Lord and live and worship together.”

Terrell said she encourages students to attend their Dessert Theater at 7 p.m. on March 18 in the Great Hall of Truett Seminary — a performance to help fundraise for their future mission trips.