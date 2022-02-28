Students travel again after two years of lockdown

By Luke Araujo | Staff Writer

With spring break on the horizon, the first week of March is looking to be a big travel year for students.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says domestic and international U.S. travelers should delay their trips until they are fully vaccinated and recommends that people wear a mask over the nose and check their destination’s COVID-19 protocols before leaving. The website also emphasizes that people should not travel when they feel sick or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

Katy junior Sunny Rajan said he will not be traveling out of the state during the break but knows friends are taking a group trip to New York.

“I think because more people are vaccinated, it is safer [to travel],” Rajan said. “It’s not completely safe yet, but it is safer than last year.”

Rajan said that while he is not traveling this year, he sees the ability to travel over spring break as a good break from schoolwork and exams.

“I don’t think there is another big break between spring break and summer,” Rajan said. “It’s the last chance to see your family in person without school in the way.”

Regarding airports and other travel hubs, Rajan said he believes these places should continue to enforce mask mandates as a safety measure.

“Yes, people are more vaccinated, and we have been dealing with COVID-19 for a longer time now,” Rajan said. “But it is still a big issue and can spread easily in places like the airport.”

In response to the spread of COVID-19, some U.S. airlines are requiring non-U.S. citizens to provide proof of vaccination to travel, according to the CDC. Rajan said he believes airlines should require passengers to be vaccinated.

“I think you should be vaccinated anyways,” Rajan said. “But I think they should mandate vaccines for flying and similar situations where you’re around a lot of people.”

Atlanta sophomore Cole Arndt said he is planning to fly with 30 other people split across different public flights to Cabo, Mexico.

“We have to wear a mask on the plane,” Arndt said. “In the city itself, there are not any restrictions. I will need a negative COVID test before I fly back.”

Arndt said he is not worried about contracting COVID-19 during his flight.

“It has never really been a big concern of mine,” Arndt said. “I had COVID once, I had a fever for one night. Now this strain is even less severe, so I am really not worried about COVID whatsoever.”

As a result of the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing in February 2022, Baylor announced masks would no longer be required in class on Feb. 21. Arndt said he views this as a step in the right direction and he now looks forward to spring break.

“I’m not worried,” Arndt said. “I am looking forward to having an exciting spring break and getting some time off school. I’m excited to travel and have some fun.”