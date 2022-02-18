MultimediaSing 2022Slideshows SLIDESHOW: Sing 2022 By Brittany Tankersley - February 18, 2022 Facebook Twitter Kappa Alpha Theta bakes all the right moves to dish out a stellar performance. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Alpha Phi makes for a magical night with fairy godmothers and real life Cinderellas. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Delta Delta Delta takes Baylor students through the reef until fishermen bring a halt to their party. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Get A Clue: Sing Alliance solves the case with special help from Colonel Mustard Miss Peacock. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Chi Omega shines under the light making sure no one takes them for granite. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Pirates of the Brazos: Out on the sea, Beta Upsilon Chi creates a real life sea shanty on the Baylor campus. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Alpha Chi Omega fills the stage with campsite fun for all Baylor students. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Alpha Tau Omega: Before Peter met Wendy, the lost boys lived life to the fullest in Neverland. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Zeta Tau Alpha shakes their tail feathers to the beat of their own drums during their flamboyant performance. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Kappa Kappa Gamma brings a classic rivalry to life as a dance battle breaks out at the hop. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Kappa Chi Alpha: Traveling to outer space, Kappa Chi Alpha takes one large step for All University Sing. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Delta Tau Delta brave the climb with puffer jackets and dance moves. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor Kappa Omega Tau comes alive at night making you give a second look at your lawn. Brittany Tankersley | Photo Editor