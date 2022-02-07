Oso Logos aims to transform student lives

By Rachel Chiang | Reporter

Oso Logos at Baylor aims to transform and inspire students to pursue their interests and better understand the world around them.

Oso Logos is a Christian apologetics organization dedicated to “equipping Christians with the knowledge and skills to be able to know why they believe what they believe,” according to Kingwood senior and organization president Spencer King.

Meeting at 7 p.m. every Tuesday in the Beckham Room inside the Bill Daniel Student Center, Oso Logos spends each week discussing questions about life, Christianity and faith. Apart from most ministries on campus, Oso Logos was founded under Ratio Christi, an organization dedicated to ministry through Christian apologetics and evangelism.

“I think a lot of the ministries on campus are doing amazing things,” King said. “I think that we differentiate ourselves from that, is that we’re more aiming at a reasonable faith and defending the faith coming at Christianity from an intellectual perspective.”

King said he thinks it’s important to educate Christians to defend their faith by providing them with background knowledge so they are better equipped to evangelize and help others live out their lives for Jesus.

“I do think here in Waco there’s a whole lot of people who are just consumed with the whole cultural Christianity thing,” King said. “A lot of people walk around and say, ‘Oh yeah, Jesus,’ but it doesn’t really affect their life in any way.”

King said as Christians, they believe they are commissioned to go out and spread the gospel, meaning that reaching out to people is important. He also said it can be difficult when their lives don’t reflect the faith they claim to have.

Citing 1 Peter 3:15 — which states, “But in your hearts honor Christ the Lord as holy, always being prepared to make a defense to anyone who asks you for a reason for the hope that is in you; yet do it with gentleness and respect” — King said this verse is the basis of how he strives to reach out and interact with students on campus.

Santiago de Compostela, Spain, graduate student Glauco Amigo shared how discovering Oso Logos has helped answer questions he had about life and science.

“I grew up Christian, but I had some questions about science that I didn’t understand,” Amigo said. “Science didn’t seem to fit with my beliefs. I had faith that my beliefs were real, and so I got confused.”

Similar to King’s description of how he feels people in Waco fare religiously, Amigo said he comes from a community with a similar background.

“I come from a cultural environment in Spain where people can be religious by tradition, but it is not common to actually find people who practice religion,” Amigo said.

Amigo said his hometown tended to be a “very religious city but very secular life.” He said that after discovering Oso Logos, he has learned how to better understand the religion he has been following his entire life while also getting answers for the science he did not understand.

Like King, Amigo said he hopes others will come to discover Oso Logos like he did so they can find answers to the big questions in life and receive a better understanding of Christianity to one day better spread the gospel.